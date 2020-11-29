ISL 2020-21: Chennaiyin FC vs Kerala Blasters prediction, preview, team news and more

Chennaiyin FC host Kerala Blasters at the GMC Athletic Stadium in Goa on Sunday evening in the ISL, looking to win their second game on the bounce.

The Blasters are looking for their first ISL win under Kibu Vicuna, after letting a 2-0 lead slip in their last game against NorthEast United FC.

Kerala Blasters were 2-0 up in that game at half-time, but second-half goals from Kwesi Appiah and Idrissa Sylla meant that the points had to be shared.

Chennaiyin FC vs Kerala Blasters Head-to-Head

In 14 games between these two teams, Chennaiyin FC have won six, while Kerala Blasters have only won three times.

Last season, Chennaiyin won both games against Kerala Blasters, including an eye-catching 6-3 win at Kochi.

Chennaiyin FC vs Kerala Blasters Team News

Chennaiyin FC head coach Csaba Laszlo is not expected to make too many changes for this game, after the win against Jamshedpur. Deepak Tangri played well alongside Anirudh Thapa in central midfield and should continue to remain in the side.

Advertisement

One change could come at left-back though if Jerry Lalrinzuala is fit enough to play from the start. He should come into the side in place of Lalchhuanmawia Fanai.

For Kerala Blasters, both Sahal Abdul Samad and Rahul KP are training, but are unlikely to be risked if they aren't at full fitness.

Besides, the combination of Rohit Kumar and Sergio Cidoncha worked well in the first half of the previous game against NorthEast United as well.

Vicuna will look for more from Gary Hooper, though, as the Englishman has been quiet in the first two games, and only scored with a penalty in the last game.

Chennaiyin FC vs Kerala Blasters Predicted XI

Chennaiyin FC (4-2-3-1): Vishal Kaith; Reagan Singh, Eli Sabia, Enes Sipovic, Jerry Lalrinzuala; Deepak Tangri, Anirudh Thapa; Esmael Goncalves, Rafael Crivellaro, Lallianzuala Chhangte; Jakub Sylvestr

Kerala Blasters Predicted XI (4-3-3): Albino Gomes; Nishu Kumar, Bakary Kone, Costa Nhamoinesu, Jessel Carneiro; Vicente Gomez, Rohit Kumar, Sergio Cidoncha; Seityasen Singh, Gary Hooper, Nongdamba Naorem

Chennaiyin FC vs Kerala Blasters Prediction

We are predicting a win for Chennaiyin FC in this game. NorthEast United showed in the last game that there are weaknesses to be exposed in this Kerala Blasters defence. With players like Crivellaro and Thapa in their side, Chennaiyin FC have the prowess to unlock any defence in the league.

Prediction: Chennaiyin FC 2-0 Kerala Blasters