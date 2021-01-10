ISL 2020-21: Chennaiyin FC vs Odisha FC prediction - Who will win today's match?

The action continues in the Indian Super League (ISL) 2020-21 with an exciting clash on the cards as Chennaiyin FC take on Odisha FC. The weekend encounter will take place at the Goa Medical College Ground in Bambolim.

Chennaiyin FC Preview

Two-time ISL champions Chennaiyin FC come into this encounter on the back of a loss against Hyderabad FC. In their last five ISL matches, the Marina Machans have managed only one victory.

The return of Anirudh Thapa has provided them the much-needed stability in the midfield . Memo Moura and Deepak Tangri have been utilized as the defensive midfielders by head coach Csaba Laszlo.

Chennaiyin FC will hope for better production from their attacking front as Jakub Sylvestr and Esmael Goncalves have been lacking in goals so far. With the latter returning to full fitness recently, the Marina Machans will hope their overseas signings can deliver against a struggling Odisha FC side.

Odisha FC Preview

Head coach Stuart Baxter tasted his first victory of ISL 2020-21 when Odisha FC crushed Kerala Blasters FC 4-2 earlier in the week.

Overseas signings, Diego Mauricio and Steven Taylor got themselves on the scoresheet with the former scoring twice. Odisha FC were impressive with their counter-attacking plays and Mauricio's clinical finishing got them three crucial points.

With their next opponent being Chennaiyin FC, Odisha FC will have to carry on the strong attacking performances. The Marina Machans are physical in their playing style and the Odisha FC attacking unit will have to step up.

Chennaiyin FC vs Odisha FC Prediction

Odisha FC's Diego Mauricio scored two goals in their previous encounter (Courtesy - ISL)

Chennaiyin FC and Odisha FC (previously known as Delhi Dynamos FC) have clashed on twelve occasions in the ISL.

Chennaiyin FC have struggled historically against the Kalinga Warriors, winning just once so far. Odisha FC have clinched five victories whereas six matches have ended in a draw.

Considering the recent form of the two sides and their aim to be more consistent in the league, we can expect an interesting clash at the GMC Stadium. Odisha FC will go into this match with confidence, owing to their win over the Blasters. It will be interesting to see if their defense can handle the pressure for two matches in a row.

Prediction: Chennaiyin FC 1 - 1 Odisha FC