ISL 2020-21: Everything you need to know about FC Goa defender James Donachie

In James Donachie, ISL side FC Goa have signed a player that is an imposing presence in defense, standing at 6 foot 5 inches. Not only will he be a rock in defense for the Goan side, he will also pose a threat at the other end of the pitch, being a genuine goal-scoring threat on set-pieces.

But just who is James Donachie? Let's find out.

All you need to know about James Donachie

#1 Early Development at Brisbane Roar

James Donachie was seen as a feisty young center-back when he started his career playing in the Brisbane Roar youth setup, coming through the ranks at the A-League club. The fact that he got Australia's 'Youth League Player of the Season' award for two seasons in a row (2010-11, 2011-12) was telling of his defensive abilities at an early age.

Semi-professional football then beckoned Donachie, who started playing with Rochedale Rovers while still on a youth contract with Roar. He made the big step up to the senior Brisbane Roar team in 2012, and in his very first season ended as a league winner.

Donachie was to go and win the title yet again in the 2013-14 season with Roar, establishing his credentials as one of the best center-backs in the A-League.

#2 Move to Melbourne Victory

In the 2016 season, it was time for a change of scenery for James Donachie as he signed to Melbourne Victory. There were some initial injury troubles for him at Victory, but after returning to fitness, Donachie once again proved his worth. He helped the side win the A-League title yet again in the 2017-18 season after a 1-0 win over Newcastle Jets in the Grand Final.

Donachie then went on to have a spell in the K-League with Jeonnam Dragons in 2018. But after they were relegated from the top division that season, Donachie moved back to Melbourne in early 2019.

In his last season with Victory in 2019-20, Donachie was recognized as the Players' Player of The Season.

#3 FC Goa & International Experience

Interestingly, Donachie had inked a three-year deal with the Newcastle Jets, before signing on loan for FC Goa for the upcoming ISL season.

As far as international experience goes, Donachie has played for Australia U-20 and Australia U-23, and has also played in the AFC Champions League for the last four seasons. With FC Goa playing in the group stages of the AFC Champions League later in the season, it is the perfect chance for James Donachie to show that FC Goa invested in the right man.