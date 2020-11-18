ISL 2020-21: Everything you need to know about Mumbai City FC forward Adam le Fondre

Adam le Fondre signed for Mumbai City FC on the back of two phenomenal seasons with Sydney FC in the A-League. Following a rather forgettable stint with Bolton Wanderers, Le Fondre joined the A-League and hit the ground running almost immediately.

By signing with Mumbai City FC, Le Fondre will be working with one of the most successful head coaches, Sergio Lobera. The latter, who led FC Goa to the League Winners Shield at the end of the 2019-20 season, has brought with him some of the best players in the form of Ahmed Jahouh, Hugo Boumous and Mandar Rao Dessai.

On paper, Mumbai City are the favorites not only to make it to the playoffs but to go all the way and secure the title as well - something Lobera has not done with FC Goa. As for Adam le Fondre, he could not have asked for more with Ogbeche and Boumous being part of a formidable attacking unit.

Let's have a look at Adam le Fondre's career:

All you need to know about Adam le Fondre

#1 A legend at Reading FC

Although Le Fondre has made a name for himself in Rochdale and Rotherham, his best spell at a club came with Reading. Having made the switch from Rochdale in 2011, Adam le Fondre would spend three years at the club, including one season in the Premier League as well.

However, Reading's experience in the Premier League that season was forgettable. The Royals didn't manage a single win until the 29th of December where they secured a 1-0 win over West Ham United FC.

As far as Reading are concerned, that season would be remembered for two seven-match losing streaks they suffered from the 24th of November till the 22nd of December and the 9th of February till the 6th of April. This effectively overshadowed Le Fondre's performance as he managed 12 goals that season and was named PFA Player of the Month for January 2013.

Advertisement

#2 Trophy-laden time with Sydney FC

The 33-year-old's first season in Australia saw him smash 23 goals in 37 games across all competitions with 18 of those goals coming in the A-League. Adam le Fondre stepped it up a few notches higher the second season by scoring 18 goals in the league until the start of the pandemic.

Scoring a total of 35 goals in just 49 appearances, Le Fondre helped Sydney FC secure the 4th A-League title at the end of the 2018-19 season. There was more to come the following season when Sydney FC finished first in the league and won the final yet again - their 5th A-League title.

Adam le Fondre

For his efforts, Adam le Fondre was named in the A-League Team of the Season in both 2018-19 and 2019-20, something not many have managed to achieve. Le Fondre has also played in the AFC Champions League.

Advertisement

#3 A Manchester United fan

As someone born in Stockport, Greater Manchester, Adam le Fondre naturally grew up supporting Manchester United. In the 2012-13 season of the English Premier League, Le Fondre was part of the Reading squad that played against Manchester United twice in the league. He would score against the Red Devils in a match that ended 4-3 in favor of United.

Such was the impact of the performance by Reading that 76,000 fans thronged to Old Trafford - the highest home attendance in a single game for Manchester United that season. However, this time around, Adam le Fondre failed to score as United secured a 1-0 victory.

Adam le Fondre grew up idolizing legendary Manchester United forwards Eric Cantona and Ole Gunnar Solskjær.