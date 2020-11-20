ISL 2020-21: Everything you need to know about Chennaiyin FC center-back Enes Sipovic

With a 6' 5'' frame, Enes Sipovic looks like he would be extremely tough to get past on a football pitch. The addition of the Bosnian center-back thus has made Chennaiyin FC an even tougher team to score against.

But just who is Sipovic and what has his career been like? Let us get to know him better.

Here is all you need to know about Enes Sipovic:

#1 Start of professional career with Otelul Galati

Enes Sipovic was a youth team player at Bosnian club Zeljeznicar. After attracting the interest of scouts from Otelul Galati, he moved there ahead of the 2009-10 season.

Sipovic's professional debut for Galati came in the 2010 season, where he started against Gloria Bistrita and played the entire 90 minutes. Unfortunately at the time for Sipovic, that was to be the only match he played for the club that season. He moved to the second tier of Romanian football with Petrolul first, and then Farul Constanta in the 2011-12 season.

The Bosnian then returned to Otelul and would go on to spend two and a half years at the club, but never really established himself in the starting line-up. He left the club on a free transfer in 2015 after they were relegated from the Romanian top flight.

Enes Sipovic during pre-season training

#2 Stints in Belgium, Morocco, Saudi Arabia, and Qatar

Enes Sipovic's next move took him to Belgium to play for Waterloo. But he only spent six months over there before moving to Moroccan club Tanger ahead of the 2016 season. Sipovic became an important player for Tanger, making 60 appearances. He then moved to yet another Moroccan club, Berkane for the 2017-18 season.

Next season, Sipovic moved to Saudi Arabian club Ohod and life came full circle for him in January 2019, when he re-joined his childhood club Zeljeznicar.

The opportunity to join Qatari club UMM Salal SC presented itself in February 2020. And now, Sipovic finds himself at the heart of the Chennaiyin FC defense along with Eli Sabia.

#3 International Exposure

Although Enes Sipovic has never played for the Bosnian senior team, he has made appearances for the Bosnia & Herzegovina U21 side. He also played in the UEFA U21 Championship.