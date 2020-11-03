ISL 2020-21: Everything you need to know about Kerala Blasters' new jersey

ISL club Kerala Blasters have always paid great emphasis on fan engagement and integrating their supporter base into off-the-pitch activities. And now, after organizing a competition where the club asked fans to use their creativity and submit entries for the design of their third kit, the winner has been chosen.

Sumana Sainath, a 20-year old B.Sc student from Christ University and Kerala Blasters fan, designed a jersey which retained the traditional white-and-gold colour scheme which is typical of the 'Kasavu Mundu', and was selected as the winner of the competition.

Kerala Blasters jersey laden with symbolism

But more importantly, the design retained the theme which the competition was based around - #SaluteOurHeroes - and contains many elements which pay homage to the sacrifices and contributions of the frontline workers in India and around the world.

The design was selected out of over 300 entries that the club received, and beautifully incorporates elements into the 'Tusker' that is emblazoned on the Kerala Blasters crest.

The jersey is laden with symbolism. Badges for the police, brooms for the sanitation workers, stethoscope over the globe, and the protective hands around the globe depict the doctors and nurses.

On closer inspection, it also features a map of Kerala, the Indian flag, swords as tuskers and a dove that symbolizes peace and protection.

On having her jersey design selected as the winner of the competition, Sumana said, "From designing the jersey as a salute to our heroes during the pandemic to winning the competition, this journey with Kerala Blasters FC will remain unforgettable.

"To have contributed something as big as a jersey design to the best and one of the most passionate fan base ever, will certainly remain a highlight in my life. I would like to thank the entire team at KBFC and fans for all the love. Above all, a big thank you to our warriors, who are bravely fighting day and night against COVID. I wish the best of health to all."