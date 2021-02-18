FC Goa 3-1 Odisha FC: Player ratings as Gaurs inch closer to playoffs | ISL 2020-21

FC Goa defeated Odisha FC 3-1 in their 2020-21 Indian Super League (ISL) clash on Wednesday.

Following the win at the Fatorda Stadium, the Gaurs are now third in the standings with 27 points from 18 matches.

Meanwhile, Odisha FC remain rock-bottom with just nine points from 18 outings.

Here are the player ratings from the match.

FC Goa Player Ratings

Dheeraj Singh - 7/10

The opposition once again exploited Dheeraj's vulnerability in the air as he failed to hold Rakesh Pradhan's aerial cross and conceded a goal. While dealing with grounded shots, he brought his A-game and made two crucial saves.

Saviour Gama - 7.5/10

Gama was alert to spot Jorge Ortiz Mendoza's run and released a perfectly-timed through ball to bag an assist.

James Donachie - 8/10

Donachie was bullied by Diego Mauricio on a couple of occasions, but he still made four clearances in the game.

Ivan Gonzalez - 9/10

Ivan Gonzalez scored a goal and bagged an assist for FC Goa against Odisha FC (Image Courtesy: ISL Media)

Ivan was sturdy at the back and capped his performance with a goal and an assist. Surging ahead on the left-flank, he lobbed a cross, with Alberto Noguera scoring the opening goal. Ivan slammed the ball home from close range to score FC Goa's third goal in the 75th minute.

Seriton Fernandes - 8/10

Seriton looked lively while going up, but his crosses ended up short. Defensively, he didn't give the opposition any space to exploit.

Glan Martins - 8/10

Glan won several loose balls in the center of the field to help FC Goa maintain possession.

Jorge Ortiz Mendoza - 9.5/10

Jorge Ortiz Mendoza with his trademark bow and arrow celebration after scoring for FC Goa against Odisha FC (Image Courtesy: ISL Media)

Deployed as a left-winger, Ortiz wreaked havoc with his ability to cut inside and lodge crosses. The Spaniard darted with the ball from the halfway line and chipped it over the Odisha FC goalkeeper to score FC Goa's second goal in the 26th minute. His corner-kicks were also threatening.

Princeton Rebello - 8/10

Playing as a defensive midfielder, Princeton didn't let FC Goa feel the absence of Edu Bedia. His exceptional ball control ensured he wasn't easily dispossessed as his team surged forward.

Alberto Noguera - 9/10

With the Odisha FC defenders heavily marking Igor Angulo, Noguera was presented with several opportunities. The Spaniard saw his effort palmed away off the line as early as the fourth minute. However, Noguera was duly rewarded with a goal in the 18th minute after he nodded home Ivan's cross.

Alexander Romario Jesuraj - 7/10

Jesuraj had two chances to score from inside the box, but fluffed his lines on both occasions.

Igor Angulo - 7.5/10

Angulo almost won a penalty for FC Goa in the 43rd minute when he was nudged from behind. However, after consultation with the assistant referee, the decision was overturned in favor of a free-kick. He took three shots in the game, but Odisha FC's defenders blocked all his efforts.

Odisha FC Player Ratings

Arshdeep Singh - 8/10

Odisha FC's goalkeeper Arshdeep Singh watches on as FC Goa's Alberto Noguera scores a goal past him (Image Courtesy: ISL Media)

Arshdeep made three saves in the game, including one as early as the fourth minute to deny Noguera. However, he could do nothing to keep out FC Goa's three goals.

Gaurav Bora - 6.5/10

Bora made some good blocks and clearances in the game to avert danger. But his positioning raised some question marks about his defending abilities.

Lalhrezuala Sailung - 7/10

Deployed as a right-back, Zuala had a mixed outing. He failed to stop Ortiz from cutting inside on several occasions and committed three fouls. But he also made two tackles, two clearances and one block during the course of the game.

Steven Taylor - 7.5/10

Taylor put in a great shift at the back and also took a shot in the face to prevent Ortiz's cross from reaching the intended target. The Odisha FC captain was presented with two opportunities to score from set-pieces, but he failed to get a proper footing. Taylor made nine clearances, two interceptions, and three blocks in the game.

Shubham Sarangi - 7/10

Shubham played as a right-winger in the first-half before being deployed as a left-back after the break. Being his usual self, he won five fouls and made two clearances and as many interceptions.

Cole Alexander - 6.5/10

Alexander attempted 11 tackles in the game but was successful only twice. He failed to stop FC Goa's attacks from the middle as the Gaurs circulated the ball fluidly.

Rakesh Pradhan - 7/10

Pradhan was booked for fouling Angulo from behind just outside the box in the first-half. Odisha FC's January signing bagged an assist through his fine looping ball from the left-flank.

Daniel Lalhlimpuia - 8/10

Daniel made space for himself to take two shots from inside the box and kept them on target. However, FC Goa's goalkeeper pulled off amazing saves to deny him on both occasions.

Bradden Inman - 8/10

Pulling the strings from the middle, Inman was the focal point of Odisha FC's attacks whenever his side surged forward.

Manuel Onwu - 6/10

Onwu's search for his first goal in Odisha FC colors this season continued as both his shots were blocked by FC Goa's defenders.

Diego Mauricio - 8/10

Diego Mauricio scored his tenth goal of the season for Odisha FC after getting on the scoresheet against FC Goa (Image Courtesy: ISL Media)

Mauricio was in the right place at the right time to poke home Rakesh's cross and score Odisha FC's only goal of the match in the 30th minute.