ISL 2020-21: FC Goa agree terms with Ishan Pandita

Indian Super League (ISL) side FC Goa has agreed to personal terms with Ishan Pandita, Sportskeeda understands. The former Leganes U-19 forward is set to return to India after playing in the Spanish lower divisions as a teenager.

Ishan Pandita, hailing from Bengaluru, made a sudden change in his career when he moved to Spain after earning a move to UD Almeria youth in 2015/16 at the age of 15. He then played for Leganes U19, Pobla de Mafumet CF and Lorca FC. He has played 25 of the 27 games in Tercera, the fourth tier of Spanish football, and has scored six goals, which is the highest for Lorca FC.

However, the closure of football activities because of the coronavirus pandemic has hampered Ishan Pandita's chances of entering the upper divisions of Spanish football.

With the news of Ishan Pandita being open to a move to India amid the pandemic, clubs like East Bengal FC, Mumbai City FC, FC Goa, Bengaluru FC and Hyderabad FC are all rumoured to have been in touch with the centre-forward.

Ishan Pandita is said to have agreed to terms with FC Goa and is yet to sign on the dotted line. He will join the club as an Indian player courtesy of his Indian passport.

A source close to the development said:

''Ishan has agreed to personal terms with Goa. Wages and Finances finalised. It is supposed to be a single season contract."

FC Goa already boasts of the likes of Len Doungel, Igor Angulo, Makan Chothe and Phrangki Buam in their attacking line-up. While it may not be easy for Ishan Pandita to break into the starting eleven, his inclusion will further boost Goa FC's squad depth up front.