ISL 2020-21: FC Goa announce the signing of Makan Winkle Chothe

Indian Super League (ISL) side FC Goa have announced the arrival of 20-year old right-winger Makan Winkle Chothe to the club. The former Minerva Punjab winger has penned a deal with the Gaurs which will keep him at the club till the end of the 2022-23 football season.

Makan Winkle Chothe- A talent for the future

Makan Winkle Chothe played an essential role in Minerva Punjab's Hero Elite League 2018-19 triumph. Makan Winkle Chothe is one of the many young talents who have come out of Minerva Punjab over the last few years.

He made his I-League debut for the Warriors in a home game against Real Kashmir in the 2018-19 season. Makan Winkle Chothe made five starts in the AFC Cup and also scored in a 2-2 draw with Abahani Limited in Dhaka.

The Manipur-born Makan Winkle Chothe featured in 14 games for Minerva Punjab in the I-League 2019-20 along with two appearances in the I-League 2nd Division for the Minerva Punjab reserves.

Makan Winkle Chothe scored twice in the season with goals against Aizawl FC and Real Kashmir. His only assist came in a home fixture against Chennai City FC.

Makan Winkle Chothe is a quick winger with a knack for delivering low crosses and creating gaps on the right side with his rapid diagonal movements off the ball. Minerva academy official Ranjit Bajaj has rated Makan Winkle Chothe very highly for his on-the-ball skills.

“FC Goa is a club I have always admired. And to now be able to put on the jersey and take on the very best in the country, it’s a dream come true'', Makan Winkle Chothe was quoted by FC Goa.

“Just like people in Manipur, my home state, the people of Goa are football mad. And it’s a great honour to represent them. I have a long way to go and I hope I can make a real impact on the team in the years to come'', he concluded.

“We’re extremely excited at the prospect of Chothe joining us. We first saw him two years ago while he was playing the Hero Elite League and have kept an eye on him ever since. Despite only being 20, Chothe already has an I-League winners’ medal under his belt and also has experience of playing in Asian competition.'' said Ravi Puskur, FC Goa’s Director of Football to the Club website.

“He’s one of the best players in the country at his age and with him choosing to sign for FC Goa is another indicator that players believe that FC Goa provides opportunities for younger players to make their mark. With time, we’re hopeful Makan Winkle Chothe will develop into one of the best wingers in the country”, he opined.

Makan Winkle Chothe is the second signing made by FC Goa in the new season. They earlier announced the arrival of Redeem Tlang. FC Goa will become the first Indian football club to feature in the AFC Champions League in the 2020-21 season under new head coach Juan Ferrando.