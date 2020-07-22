ISL 2020-21: FC Goa sign Igor Angulo

Indian Super League (ISL) side FC Goa announced the signing of Spanish striker Igor Angulo on Wednesday. Angulo is the first foreign signing of the ISL 2019-20 champions for the upcoming season.

Top-scorer in Poland joins FC Goa

Angulo began his youth career with Basque-based club Danok Bat Club de Fica at the age of 11. He earned his place in the Athletic Bilbao youth team after 2 years. He rose through the ranks of the Leonnes and made his professional debut for Club Deportivo Basconia in the Spanish fourth division.

He rejoined Bilbao as a first-team player and made his La Liga debut in 2003. He then went on to play for other Spanish clubs like Club Gimnastic de Tarragona, Association Sportive de Cannes, Ecija Bolampie, and Club Deportivo Numancia de Soria.

Angulo went out of Spain to ply his trade at Cypriot side Enosis Neon, Greek sides Apollon Smyrnis and Platanias before joining Polish side Gornik Zabrze.

Angulo played a pivotal role in the promotion of Gornik Zabrze to the Polish first division. He emerged as the 2018-19 highest top-scorer in the league, scoring 24 goals in a single league season.

Angulo has scored 80 goals in just 137 games for Zabrze, making him one of the top foreign strikers of the Polish league.

“What attracted me to the club was that I liked the way of playing, the philosophy. FC Goa is one club that is always on the attack and in doing so, are able to create a beautiful style of football'', said an elated Igor Angulo.

“Another big thing that stood out is I like the mentality of the club. It’s filled with winners, always fighting for the biggest honours. And that’s what I want to do when I come in'', he opined.

FC Goa’s Director of Football, Ravi Puskur sounded pleased after the Angulo signing. Speaking on the same to FC Goa, he stated, “We’re excited to bring Igor on board to FC Goa. He’s a proven, serial goal-scorer with experience across multiple countries in Europe and we’re confident he will prove an ideal fit for our style of football.

“Igor’s natural goal-scoring ability was a clear standout when we first looked at him, but his leadership prowess and competitive nature with strong desire to win is something we feel will add immense value to our dressing room.'' continued Puskur.

“His time in Gornik has made him a legend and a household name in Polish football and we hope that he will have a similar impact for FC Goa and its fans'', he concluded.

Angulo's contract extends till the of the next season, subject to further extension. FC Goa have already signed Redeem Tlang, Makan Winkle Chothe and extended the stays of Edu Bedia and Lenny Rodrigues at the club.