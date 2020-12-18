ISL 2020-21: FC Goa vs Chennaiyin FC Head-to-head stats and numbers you need to know

FC Goa are set to do battle against Chennayin FC at the Fatorda Stadium in match number 33 of the Indian Super League. FC Goa come into the game on the back of a 1-0 loss to Mohun Bagan while Chennaiyin FC played out a goalless draw against FC Goa in their last match.

Chennaiyin FC have drawn two and lost two since their 2-1 victory over Jamshedpur FC. They currently sit 8th in the league table, three points behind FC Goa in the 7th spot. FC Goa have won, lost, and drawn two games each this season.

Both teams will look to get their season back on track when they meet on Saturday. In terms of team news, FC Goa doesn't have any injury concerns while Chennaiyin FC will be without Isma, and Enes Sipovic's inclusion also remaining doubtful.

FC Goa vs Chennaiyin FC - All you need to know

FC Goa have the advantage over Chennaiyin FC in their head-to-head record. FC have won nine of the 17 games between both teams while Chennaiyin have won seven. Only one game between the two sides has ended in a draw.

The two teams were also involved in the highest-scoring game in ISL history. The 2016 season saw the Gaurs run out 5-4 winners over Chennaiyin in a 9-goal thriller.

Advertisement

Results of the previous two ISL matches between FC Goa and Chennaiyin FC

FC Goa 4 - 2 Chennaiyin FC

FC Goa 1 - 4 Chennaiyin FC

Top goals scorers this season

FC Goa - Igor Angulo (6)

Chennaiyin FC - Esmael Goncalves (1), Anirudh Thapa (1), Jakub Sylvestr (1)

Clean sheets this season

FC Goa - Mohammad Nawaz (1)

Chennaiyin FC - Vishal Kaith (2)

The match between FC Goa and Chennaiyin FC will be telecast live on Star Sports 2 SD & HD (English), Star Sports Hindi 1 SD & HD with live streaming available on Hotstar and Jio TV.