FC Goa are set to take on Chennaiyin FC in their seventh match of the Indian Super League (ISL) 2020-21, at the Fatorda Stadium in Margao on Saturday.

FC Goa Preview

Head coach Juan Ferrando will be hoping his side will be able to get over the minor bump in their previous clash against ATK Mohun Bagan. After consecutive wins over Kerala Blasters FC and Odisha FC, the Gaurs lost against the Mariners.

Despite the loss, FC Goa have played some high-quality football this season with their possession-based philosophy and attacking style. They have a lethal striker in their ranks in Igor Angulo, who has scored six goals already.

The Spaniard's performances have ensured the Gaurs do not miss their former goal poacher Ferran 'Coro' Corominas in attack.

The Goan club's midfield boasts the creative triumvirate of Jorge Ortiz Mendoza, Albert Nogueura, and Brandon Fernandes. With a strong support cast behind him, we can expect the goals to keep coming for Angulo.

Chennaiyin FC Preview

Chennaiyin FC began their ISL 2020-21 season on a bright note with a victory over Jamshedpur FC. However, they were unable to capitalize on the positive start and lost their way in the subsequent game weeks of their ISL campaign.

They are currently on a four-match winless streak and have lost two and drawn two games. Chennaiyin FC were able to hold the NorthEast United FC attack to a goalless draw and would have taken positives from that performance.

Head coach Csaba Laszlo will start midfield maestro Anirudh Thapa after he missed a few games due to injury. Chennayin FC are still dealing with uncertainty around injury concerns to overseas signings Esmael Goncalves and Enes Sipovic.

Jakub Sylvestr has shown glimpses of his attacking threat but will hope for more consistency as the ISL season progresses.

ISL 2020-21: FC Goa vs Chennaiyin FC Prediction

FC Goa will be raring to go for the win against Chennaiyin FC (Courtesy - ISL)

FC Goa and Chennaiyin FC have met 17 times over the last six ISL seasons. The fixture has produced some exciting encounters including a few playoff matches and the famous ISL Final in 2016.

The Gaurs have the advantage heading into the clash due to Angulo's stellar run of form and Chennaiyin FC's inconsistency.

Prediction: FC Goa 3 - 1 Chennaiyin FC