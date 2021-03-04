FC Goa vs Mumbai City FC: Head-to-head stats and numbers you need to know before the first leg of ISL semi-finals

FC Goa and Mumbai City FC will cross swords in the first leg of 2021 ISL semi-finals at the Fatorda Stadium in Margao on Friday.

FC Goa come into this fixture on the back of a 0-0 draw with Hyderabad FC. The Gaurs needed a draw to secure the fourth and final ISL playoff spot. Brave defending from the likes of Ivan Gonzalez and Adil Khan made the task look easy.

FC Goa have played a mammoth 10 draws this season and are unbeaten in their last 13 ISL matches.

Mumbai City FC, on the other hand, beat ATK Mohun Bagan 2-0 in their previous game. The win helped them finish the league stage in the top spot on the table, with 40 points from 20 matches.

FC Goa vs Mumbai City FC: Head-to-head

FC Goa hold the upper hand in their head-to-head battles as they have 7 wins, whereas Mumbai City FC won just five times.

The last encounter between the two sides ended in a dramatic 3-3 draw. Mumbai City FC went into half-time with a 2-1 lead, courtesy of goals from Hugo Boumous and Adam Le Fondre. Glan Martins pulled one goal back on the stroke of half-time.

The second half started with Igor Angulo restoring parity for FC Goa. Rowllin Borges scored a goal in the final minute of regulation time in what seemed to be the likely winner for Mumbai City FC. However, Ishan Pandita spoiled those plans as his strike six minutes later sealed the draw.

FC Goa wins: 7

Advertisement

Mumbai City FC wins: 5

Draw: 4

Top goalscorers of the season

FC Goa: Igor Angulo - 13

Mumbai City FC: Adam Le Fondre - 11

Clean sheets this season

FC Goa: Dheeraj Singh - 1, Mohammad Nawaz - 1, Naveen Kumar - 1

Mumbai City FC: Amrinder Singh - 9

More stats and numbers you need to know

Most Saves: Mohammad Nawaz - 19 (FCG), Amrinder Singh - 51 (MCFC)

Most Passes: Edu Bedia - 1345 (FCG), Ahmed Jahouh - 1282 (MCFC)

Most Interceptions: Saviour Gama - 35 (FCG), Rowllin Borges - 53 (MCFC)

Most Tackles: Saviour Gama - 93 (FCG), Ahmed Jahouh - 145 (MCFC)

Most Touches: Edu Bedia - 1582 (FCG), Ahmed Jahouh - 1570 (MCFC)

Most Assists: Alberto Noguera - 8 (FCG), Hugo Boumous - 7 (MCFC)

Most Shots: Jorge Ortiz Mendoza - 65 (FCG), Adam Le Fondre - 41 (MCFC)