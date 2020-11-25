The first week of the Indian Super League (ISL) 2020-21 will witness a highly anticipated clash as FC Goa host Mumbai City FC at the Fatorda Stadium today, the 25th of November.

Tensions will be high as former FC Goa manager, Sergio Lobera, returns to face his former side. The Spanish coach was rumoured to have fallen out with the club management in the previous season, which led to his departure.

Sergio Lobera's move to Mumbai City FC also led to several important FC Goa players such as Mandar Rao Dessai, Hugo Boumous, Ahmed Jahouh, and Mourtada Fall also moving to the Islanders. Today's tie will see several players go up against their former teammates for the first time.

Mumbai City FC had a dismal start to the season despite the presence of several big names such Adam Le Fondre, Bartholomew Ogbeche, Cy Goddard, and Hernan Santana on the pitch. The Islanders suffered a 1-0 defeat to NorthEast United FC in their first fixture.

The Islanders showed glimpses of their playing style which included long spells of possession but failed to convert any of their half-chances into goals. NorthEast United FC put in a very gritty and disciplined performance and exposed the tactical gaps in Sergio Lobera's approach. The lack of a backup plan in case the principle approach does not work is a familiar flaw in Lobera's strategies.

Mumbai City lost their first ISL 2020-21 game, 0-1 to NorthEast United

FC Goa, on the other hand, started ISL 2020-21 on an eventful note, as they bounced back from a two-goal deficit to snatch a 2-2 draw against Bengaluru FC. The Gaurs' commitment in the second half was a testament to their quality and attitude. Juan Ferrando's side seems to have found the right balance between keeping possession and taking risks.

Players such as Lenny Rodrigues, Edu Bedia, Brandon Fernandes, Ivan Gonzalez, Igor Angulo, and Jorge Ortiz will need to be at their best to come out on top against their former manager.

The tie is set to be one of the most-watched matches of ISL 2020-21, as familiar faces lock horns.

FC Goa vs Mumbai City FC - All you need to know

Advertisement

FC Goa and Mumbai City FC have played each other on 14 occasions. The Gaurs have won on 7 occasions while Mumbai City FC have 4 wins. Three games finished with the scores level.

FC Goa have been dominant in recent times, with some big margin victories, including 7-0, 5-0, and 5-1 results in the last four seasons. The last time these two sides met was in February 2020, when FC Goa won 5-2.

Results of last five ISL matches between FC Goa and Mumbai City FC

FC Goa 5-2 Mumbai City FC

Mumbai City FC 2-4 FC Goa

FC Goa 0-1 Mumbai City FC

Mumbai City FC 1-5 FC Goa

Mumbai City FC 0-2 FC Goa

Top 3 goalscorers from last season

FC Goa - Ferran Corominas (14), Hugo Boumous (11), Jackichand Singh (5)

Mumbai City FC - Armine Chermiti (6), Modou Sougou (3), Rowllin Borges

Clean sheets from last season

FC Goa - 5

Mumbai City FC - 4