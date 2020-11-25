The Indian Super League (ISL) 2020-21 season continues with one of the most anticipated clashes on the cards as FC Goa take on Mumbai City FC today. The match will be held at FC Goa's home ground Fatorda Stadium in Goa.

FC Goa Preview

FC Goa put on a spirited show in their ISL season opener against former champions Bengaluru FC. Their new striker, Igor Angulo was the hero of the night as he scored a brace to lead their comeback after being down 0-2 against the Blues.

The Gaurs' star midfielder Brandon Fernandes was in top form in the middle of the park, creating key chances for the side. He was great with his clinical movement and passes for the strikers ahead.

Head coach Juan Ferrando will expect a better showing from his defense, considering the attacking firepower that the opposition possesses. They conceded two goals against Bengaluru FC and will have their task cut out against the Mumbai City FC attack.

FC Goa will hope to perform well against their former coach Sergio Lobera and get their first win of this ISL season.

Mumbai City FC Preview

Mumbai City FC were dealt a shocker in their ISL opener when they lost to NorthEast United FC by a solitary goal. To add to their woes, their midfield anchor Ahmed Jahouh was shown a red card for his reckless tackle and will miss out on the chance to face his former club FC Goa.

The much-hyped Islanders' Adam le Fondre, Hugo Boumous, Bartholomew Ogbeche were unable to hit the net. They will hope to do better against the Gaurs and finally get a win under their belt.

The midfield will have a lot of pressure on their shoulders to make up for the absence of the reliable Jahouh. Rowlin Borges and Raynier Fernandes will have to play out of their skin to contain the Goan midfield force powered by Brandon Fernandes, Edu Bedia and Lenny Rodrigues.

The Mumbai defense are set to welcome the former FC Goa center-back Mourtada Fall in the line-up. The Senegalese defender will aim to make an impact in his first start of this ISL season. The ever-reliable shot stopper Amrinder Singh will have to be at his best between the sticks to keep out the Gaurs' attackers.

ISL 2020-21: FCG vs MCFC Match Prediction

FC Goa players training

In a total of 14 ISL matches played between these two sides, FC Goa enjoy the upper hand as they have won seven matches. Mumbai City FC have emerged victorious on four occasions whereas three clashes have ended in a draw.

We can expect FC Goa to make some changes to their starting line-up with Brandon Fernandes making a start. He made a huge impact coming off the bench and the head coach Juan Ferrando will likely utilize the creative midfielder from the get-go.

Mumbai City FC might see Hernan Santana moving ahead into the midfield to make up for Ahmed Jahouh. Both Adam le Fondre and Bartholomew Ogbeche will continue to lead the attacking charge for the Islanders.

Due to the absence of Jahouh, the tie tilts slightly in favor of the Goan side. Hence, we predict a close win for the FC Goa side.

Prediction: FC Goa 2 - 1 Mumbai City FC