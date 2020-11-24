ISL 2020-21: FC Goa vs Mumbai City FC, preview, team news and more

FC Goa will battle with their old manager Sergio Lobera as they host Mumbai City FC in Match 6 of the Indian Super League (ISL) 2020-21 at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, Fatorda.

Lobera was in charge of the Gaurs for almost three seasons, from the start of the 2017-18 campaign.

In addition to Lobera, Mourtada Fall and Hugo Boumous will also return to face their old club, but Ahmed Jahouh will not play a part in this game as he is suspended.

FC Goa produced a stirring fightback in their opening game against Bengaluru FC to draw 2-2. An Igor Angulo brace gave the Gaurs a point in a game that they found themselves 2-0 down in.

Mumbai City FC, on the other hand, did not recover from Jahouh's red card in their opener, and lost 1-0 to NorthEast United FC.

FC Goa vs Mumbai City FC Head-to-Head

FC Goa have beaten Mumbai City FC seven times in the 14 games the two sides have played against each other. Mumbai City FC have won four games against FC Goa, while three have ended in a draw.

Advertisement

FC Goa vs Mumbai City FC Team News

FC Goa are likely to make a couple of changes in the midfield, with Brandon Fernandes and Alberto Noguera getting a start. It is likely that Lenny Rodrigues and Princeton Rebello will make way for them.

In addition, Alexander Romario Jesuraj could be given the nod ahead of Len Doungel.

Saviour Gama is available once again, and should start at left-back ahead of Sanson Pereira. Aiban Dohling is also likely to come into the side in place of James Donachie, to partner Ivan Gonzalez at center-back.

For Mumbai City FC, Ahmed Jahouh is suspended after he picked up a red card in their season opener against NorthEast United FC.

Mourtada Fall could come into the side, with Hernan Santana pushing into midfield. Raynier Fernandes is a doubt after picking up an injury in a clash with Ashutosh Mehta. If he cannot make the starting XI, Farukh Choudhary is likely to take his place.

FC Goa vs Mumbai City FC Predicted XI

FC Goa Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Mohammad Nawaz; Seriton Fernandes, Ivan Gonzalez, Aiban Dohling, Saviour Gama; Edu Bedia, Alberto Noguera; Alexander Romario Jesuraj, Brandon Fernandes, Jorge Ortiz Mendoza; Igor Angulo

Mumbai City FC Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Amrinder Singh; Mohammad Rakip, Sarthak Golui, Mourtada Fall, Mandar Rao Dessai; Hernan Santana, Rowllin Borges; Adam Le Fondre, Hugo Boumous, Farukh Choudhary; Bartholomew Ogbeche

Advertisement

FC Goa vs Mumbai City FC Prediction

With Jahouh's suspension, Goa will consider themselves as the favorites, especially with the momentum they had in the second half against Bengaluru FC. We are predicting a comfortable win for the Gaurs.

Prediction: FC Goa 3-1 Mumbai City FC