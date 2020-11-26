ISL 2020-21: FC Goa vs Mumbai City FC - Who won yesterday's game?

FC Goa faced Mumbai City FC in their second game of the 2020-21 season of the Indian Super League (ISL). The game saw Mumbai City FC coach Sergio Lobera face his former team. Hugo Boumous, Mourtada Fall, and Mandar Rao Desai, who moved to the Islanders in the transfer window, also went up against their old side.

The game was a highly anticipated affair, given the quality present in the sides. The match started on a positive note with both teams trying to keep the ball and play positive football. Mumbai City FC had a slight edge in terms of ball possession, but FC Goa created the better chances.

FC Goa's Redeem Tlang had a moment of madness when he went studs showing into a tackle on Hernan Santana, and received his marching orders as a result.

The Gaurs were down to ten men with over an hour of the game still to play. For Mumbai City FC, it was a welcome change from the first game, in which the Islanders played with ten men against NorthEast United FC.

Ultimately, Mumbai City FC beat FC Goa 1-0 courtesy of a late penalty from Adam Le Fondre.

10-man FC Goa put up a resilient fight

Even with a man down, FC Goa put up a resilient fight in the second half and created more goal-scoring opportunities during the initial stages. Igor Angulo nearly found an open Len Doungel with a brilliant attack in the 47th minute. Ten minutes later Ivan Angulo had another shot at goal, but the Spanish striker was denied by the Mumbai City FC shot-stopper Amrinder Singh.

FC Goa's Jorge Ortiz came close with a free-kick that went just wide in the 66th minute. During the early stages of the second half, FC Goa had numerous chances to take the lead.

Mumbai City FC made a couple of changes, and it was only with fresh legs on the pitch that the Islanders were able to take advantage of their extra player.

Mumbai City FC waits 150 minutes to register a shot on goal

After the City Football Group acquired majority shares in Mumbai City FC, the team become one of the contenders for the ISL 2020-21 trophy. The team has one of the best squads in the league and a manager who is proven in Indian football.

Mumbai City FC opened their season against NorthEast United FC and was reduced to ten men within the first 40 minutes. The Islanders failed to register a single shot on target, as they lost the game 1-0.

Mumbai City FC didn't fare much better against FC Goa and were unable to get a shot on target until the 60th minute. The lack of creativity is something that Sergio Lobera must work on if he wants his side to dominate.

The Islanders were simply too cautious in possession and refrained from taking shots, choosing to keep a hold of the ball instead.

Mumbai City FC leaves it late to secure the three points

Mumbai City FC pressed the issue in the dying minutes of the game. It seemed as though a goalless draw was inevitable before Lenny handled the ball inside the penalty box from a Bipin Singh header in the 95th minute. Mumbai City FC were awarded a penalty as a result.

Adam Le Fondre made no mistake from 12 yards out as he slotted the ball past Nawaz to give Mumbai City FC their first win and points of the season.

Glenville Adam James Le Fondre scored for Mumbai City FC from the penalty spot.

The Islanders will need to introspect and improve, as they struggled to beat a shorthanded FC Goa and came close to conceding on multiple occasions.

FC Goa, on the other hand, missed the service of Brandon Fernandes. A positive for the side was the performance of their defence which consisted of Ivan Gonzalez, James Donachie, Seriton Fernandes, and Saviour Gama.

Sergio Lobera will be happy with the three points but the Spanish coach has a lot of work to do before the Mumbai Machine can start firing on all cylinders.