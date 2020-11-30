The seventh edition of the Indian Super League (ISL) carries on with the third round of fixtures as FC Goa are set to take on NorthEast United FC. The match will be held at the famed Fatorda Stadium behind closed doors as the ISL continues inside the bio-bubble ecosystem owing to the restrictions due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

FC Goa are yet to register a win in their ISL 2020-21 campaign having drawn their opening clash against Bengaluru FC and lost out against Mumbai City FC. On the other hand, NorthEast United FC are unbeaten in the competition, having defeated Mumbai City FC in their season opener and drawn against Kerala Blasters FC.

FC Goa Preview

FC Goa head coach Juan Ferrando will be ruing the fact that his team has not been able to deliver results despite playing well. The Gaurs played a brand of possession-based football, as has been their reputation over the years in the ISL.

Despite that, they have been a bit unlucky not having a single win in the competition so far. The midfield and attack has shown glimpses of brilliance with Edu Bedia, Alberto Noguera, and Igor Angulo proving their mettle on the pitch. Ferrando has used Brandon Fernandes sparingly, and FC Goa fans will hope the Indian midfielder is given more time on the pitch to deliver his magic.

The center-back pairing of James Donachie and Ivan Gonzalez has worked well so far, marshaling the defense with their physical presence. They are both goal threats during set-pieces and make life difficult for the opposition strikers.

NorthEast United FC Preview

NorthEast United FC are one of the five unbeaten teams in the ISL so far after a couple of fixtures. They were impressive against Mumbai City FC, showing their disciplined approach to the game, and defending a 1-0 lead against a packed Islanders' attacking lineup.

To add more positive momentum to their campaign, they were able to mount a two-goal comeback against Kerala Blasters FC in their second fixture and earned a hard-fought point.

Head coach Gerard Nus will be pleased with his side's spirited performances in the ISL so far. Nus will hope that they are well prepared to tackle the FC Goa side, who will be hungry for their first win in the competition.

With striker Kwesi Appiah in fine form with two goals in two matches, the Highlanders seem to have found a goal-poacher in their ranks. With their fan-favorite midfielder Federico Gallego operating behind him and creating chances, their attack is well geared to take on any side in the ISL.

ISL 2020-21: FCG vs NEUFC Match Prediction

NorthEast United FC are in high spirits after two matches in the ISL (Courtesy - ISL)

FC Goa and NorthEast United FC have faced off on twelve occasions over the past six seasons of the ISL. The Gaurs have a 5-2 advantage in wins whereas five matches have ended in draws.

With the attacking approach of the Goan side against the disciplined play of the Highlanders, we are in for an exciting clash at the Fatorda Stadium.

Prediction: FC Goa 2 - 0 NorthEast United FC