ISL 2020-21: FC Goa vs NorthEast United prediction, preview, team news, and more

FC Goa take on NorthEast United at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Fatorda, Goa, in the 12th match of the 2020-21 Indian Super League (ISL) season.

Goa have just a solitary point from two games so far, which they gained after a superb comeback to draw 2-2 with Bengaluru FC in their opening game.

In their last game, they fought well against Mumbai City FC, despite a red card to Redeem Tlang, but conceded a late penalty which Adam Le Fondre scored.

There is still no cause for Juan Ferrando to panic, given that Goa have played some very eye-catching football in their opening two games, and have some important players like Brandon Fernandes coming back from injury.

NorthEast United have four points from their opening two games and have been excellent. They showed great spirit to draw 2-2 against Kerala Blasters in their last game, after being 2-0 down. Goals from Kwesi Appiah and Idrissa Sylla gave NorthEast the point in that game.

FC Goa vs NorthEast United Head-to-Head

FC Goa have won five of the previous 12 games that they have played against the Highlanders. NorthEast United have only beaten FC Goa two times, with five draws between these two teams.

FC Goa vs NorthEast United Team News

For Ferrando, Redeem Tlang is suspended after the red card he picked up in their last game. After substitute appearances in the last two games, this could finally be the game in which Brandon Fernandes makes his first start of the season.

Brandon's position could also decide which of Alberto Noguera or Jorge Ortiz starts. With Brandon equally capable of playing through the middle or on the left flank, it gives Ferrando more options.

For NorthEast United, Nus could drop Federico Gallego back to the bench to bring Luis Machado back to the starting XI.

FC Goa vs NorthEast United Predicted XI

FC Goa Predicted XI (4-3-3): Mohammad Nawaz; Seriton Fernandes, James Donachie, Ivan Gonzalez, Saviour Gama; Edu Bedia, Lenny Rodrigues, Brandon Fernandes; Alexander Romario Jesuraj, Igor Angulo, Jorge Ortiz

NorthEast United Predicted XI (4-3-3): Subhashish Roy Chowdhury; Ashutosh Mehta, Benjamin Lambot, Dylan Fox, Gurjinder Kumar; Lalengmawia, Khassa Camara, Lalrempuia Fanai; Ninthoingamba Meitei, Kwesi Appiah, Luis Machado

FC Goa vs NorthEast United Prediction

We are going with a narrow FC Goa win in this game, especially with the potential addition of Brandon Fernandes to their side.

Prediction: FC Goa 2-1 NorthEast United