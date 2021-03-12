ISL 2021 Final: Mumbai City FC vs ATK Mohun Bagan prediction, preview, team news, and more

The Indian Super League (ISL) is all set to bring down the curtains on its seventh season with a blockbuster clash between Mumbai City FC and ATK Mohun Bagan FC in the final on Saturday.

Mumbai City FC edged past FC Goa in a thrilling second leg of their semi-final clash. The tie went to the penalty shootout following a 2-2 draw on aggregate. The Islanders advanced to the final after an entertaining shoot-out, winning 6-5 over the Gaurs. The heroics of Phurba Lachenpa between the sticks was the highlight of the spot-kicks.

ATK Mohun Bagan FC got past NorthEast United FC with an aggregate win of 3-2 over the two legs of the second semi-final. The first leg was a 1-1 draw before the Mariners managed to eke out a 2-1 win in the second leg.

The two sides finished in the top two spots in the regular league stage and it only makes sense to have them fight it out for the trophy.

Mumbai City FC vs ATK Mohun Bagan FC: Head-to-head

Mumbai City FC have defeated the Mariners in every game so far. The two sides faced each other twice in the current season, with Sergio Lobera's men notching up 1-0 and 2-0 wins.

The second win carried Mumbai City FC to the ultimate prize of the league - the AFC Champions League 2022 group stage.

Mumbai City FC Form Guide: W-W-W-D-D

ATK Mohun Bagan FC Form Guide: W-D-L-D-W

Mumbai City FC vs ATK Mohun Bagan FC Team News

Mumbai City FC

Mandar Rao Dessai is suspended for the summit clash after being booked in both the legs of the semi-final tie against FC Goa. Amey Ranawade is expected to slot into the left full-back position. Sergio Lobera has the rest of his squad available for selection.

ATK Mohun Bagan FC

Edu Garcia's fitness might be a concern for Antonio Lopez Habas' side. The likes of Michael Soosairaj and Jobby Justin are unavailable for selection due to earlier injuries. ATK Mohun Bagan FC do not have any suspensions in the camp.

Mumbai City FC vs ATK Mohun Bagan FC Predicted XIs

Mumbai City FC (4-4-2)

Amrinder Singh (GK/C), Amey Ranawade, Mourtada Fall, Ahmed Jahouh, Vignesh Dakshinamurthy, Raynier Fernandes, Hernan Santana, Hugo Boumous, Rowllin Borges, Bipin Singh, Adam Le Fondre

ATK Mohun Bagan FC (3-5-2)

Arindam Bhattacharya (GK), Sandesh Jhingan (C), Pritam Kotal, Tiri, Carl McHugh, Pronay Halder, Lenny Rodrigues, Marcelo Pereira, Manvir Singh, David Williams, Roy Krishna.

Mumbai City FC vs ATK Mohun Bagan FC Prediction

Mumbai City FC have the firepower upfront and in the midfield as well to score goals. ATK Mohun Bagan, meanwhile, possess one of the most resilient defensive formations behind the midfield.

With both teams at their full strength, the game could go either way and is expected to go down to the wire into extra time. However, ATK Mohun Bagan are predicted to prevail at the end of the game due to their success in ISL finals in the past seasons as the erstwhile ATK.

Prediction: Mumbai City FC 2-2 ATK Mohun Bagan in regulation time. The Mariners are likely to prevail in extra time or on penalties.