ISL 2020-21 Final: Mumbai City FC 2-1 ATK Mohun Bagan - 4 things we learned

Mumbai City FC defeated ATK Mohun Bagan 2-1 in the Indian Super League 2020-21 season final.

Mumbai City FC got the better of ATK Mohun Bagan in their last league game to clinch the AFC Champions League spot and league winners' shield. ATK Mohun Bagan had revenge on their minds, while Mumbai City FC wanted to clinch their maiden Indian Super League title.

The match started on a bright note as ATK Mohun Bagan took the lead in the 18th minute through a David Williams strike. Mumbai City FC equalized in the 29th minute courtesy of a Tiri own goal.

In the final moments of the first half, Amey Ranawade suffered a severe head injury which saw him leaving the pitch in an ambulance. The scoreboard at halftime read 1-1.

The second half was a cagey affair with both teams playing a safer brand of football. Bipin Singh scored the winner for Mumbai City FC in the 90th minute from a Barth Ogbeche pass to secure Mumbai City FC's victory. This was Mumbai City FC's maiden ISL trophy.

On that note, let us take a look at four things we learned from today's game.

#4 Rivalries aside, players stand united at a time of crisis

Amey was taken to the hospital in an ambulance

Before the end of the first half, ATK Mohun Bagan's Roy Krishna and Mumbai City FC's Amey Ranawade got into a tough tussle for the ball. While Roy Krishna got back to his feet immediately, Amey stayed static for a while.

During this period, players from both teams forgot their rivalries and rushed to see if the player was OK.

TV screens showed the way ATK Mohun Bagan players prayed for the well being of their opponent. The ATK Mohun Bagan medical staff also rushed in to check on the injured player.

Amey suffered a concussion and was unable to stand appropriately after the tussle with Roy Krishna. Such gestures by opponents are often missed during significant ties like a final. It was good to see both teams play the game in the right spirit.

Amey Ranawade had to leave the pitch in an ambulance for treatment.

#3 Mumbai City FC break the 'David Williams scores, ATK Mohun Bagan don't lose' trend

David Williams opened the scoring today but failed to win the match.

David Williams scored 12 goals before this game for ATK and ATK Mohun Bagan combined, and not once did the team from Kolkata lose in those games. David Williams had a relatively slow start to the season and didn't feature much in the initial few rounds.

He has been ATK Mohun Bagan's go-to man in the last few games for goals. He has scored six goals this season, all of which have been crucial goals at crucial moments.

He opened the scoring today for ATK Mohun Bagan in the 18th minute after Roy Krishna took advantage of a defensive lapse from Mumbai and played the ball to David Williams. The latter made no mistake in putting the ball into the back of the net.

Mumbai City FC scripted an emphatic comeback to win the game 2-1 courtesy of an own goal from Tiri and a late strike from Bipin Singh. With this defeat, ATK Mohun Bagan's trend of not losing whenever David Williams scored came to an end.

#2 Referees have their share of controversies

Bipin was fouled in the 11th minute and should have had a penalty

It was the 11th minute of the game. Bipin Singh was on his way to receive a through ball from Hugo Boumous when ATK Mohun Bagan defender Pritam Kotal bought the Manipuri winger down inside the box. TV replays showed that it was a clear penalty, but the referee let it go.

No matter the time or situation, fouls like those have to be given, or else the game will suffer.

In the second half, ATK Mohun Bagan received a free-kick. Javi Hernandez floated the ball inside the box, the ball deflected off Mohammad Rakip and went inside the Mumbai City FC goal. The goal was disallowed due to Roy Krishna being offside. While Roy Krishna was in an offside position, he didn't touch the ball.

The referees made two vital mistakes which proved to be advantageous to both sides, but as the saying goes, in football, two wrongs don't make a right but just two errors.

#1 Bartholomew Ogbeche and Bipin Singh team up to seal the title for Mumbai City FC

Ogbeche created the winning goal for Mumbai City FC

Bipin Singh has been a revelation under Sergio Lobera this season. The Manipuri winger has scored six goals and had four assists to his name. It was poetic justice of sorts for the Manipuri winger, who was the one to score the title-winning goal for Mumbai City FC.

Bartholomew Ogbeche has played second fiddle to Adam Le Fondre all season, but the Nigerian striker has come to the party whenever his team needs him the most. Barth was unselfish and played the winning pass to Bipin rather than having a try at goal himself. The move secured the title for Mumbai City FC.