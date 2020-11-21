ISL 2020-21: Golden Boot winners of ISL till date

The ISL Golden Boot is awarded to the player who nets in the most goals in a single season. FC Goa's Ferran Corominas is the only player to have won the award twice while no Indian player has won the Golden Boot till date.

With the seventh edition of the Indian Super League (ISL) underway, here we take a look at the Golden Boot winners from the seasons gone by.

2014: Elano Blumer (Chennaiyin FC, 8 goals)

Former CFC captain Elano Blumer (Image Courtesy: ISL)

Elano Blumer was the first player to win the Golden Boot award during the inaugural edition of the ISL. The Brazilian attacking midfielder scored eight goals in 11 matches and topped the chart in 2014. He netted in his first goal against FC Goa in the fourth match of the season at the 42nd minute. He even scored four goals during the second edition of the league when Chennaiyin FC emerged champions.

First season. First Golden Boot.



Second season. First ISL trophy. #MersElano made his time at CFC unforgettable 💙#AattamReloaded pic.twitter.com/ZvDrF7ZpvR — Chennaiyin FC 🏆🏆 (@ChennaiyinFC) June 14, 2020

2015: Stiven Mendoza (Chennaiyin FC, 13 goals)

John Stiven Mendoza Valencia

The Colombian striker bagged the Golden Boot award after scoring 13 goals in just 16 matches. Iain Hume gave him a tough competition but fell short by two goals and finished the season with 11 goals to his name.

He used to be a threat for ISL clubs as their defense would fall apart when he used to net in back-to-back goals. Mendoza scored two goals against FC Goa in ISL 2015 final to overtake Iain Hume in the top scorers' list. He guided his side to a victory and took home the Golden Boot award as well.

2016: Marcelinho (Delhi Dynamos, 10 goals)

Marcelinho during his time with Delhi Dynamos (Image Courtesy: ISL)

Marcelinho scored ten goals and assisted five times during ISL 2016 which helped him win the Golden Boot award. The Brazilian attacker represented Delhi Dynamos, a defunct club now.

Once again, Iain Hume was his only competitor with seven goals to his name. This season, Marcelinho will represent Odisha FC, which will be the fourth club he's playing for in the ISL.

2017-18: Ferrán Corominas (FC Goa, 18 goals)

Coro with his awards (Image Courtesy: ISL)

Ferran Corominas, also addressed as Coro, won the ISL Golden Boot award in the 2017-18 edition of the ISL. He scored 18 goals during that season and still holds the record for scoring the most number of goals in a single season till date. Bengaluru FC's Miku and Sunil Chhetri were behind him with 15 and 14 goals respectively.

2018-19: Ferrán Corominas (FC Goa, 16 goals)

Coro won the Golden Boot once again in the next edition which made him the only player to have won the award twice in the history of ISL. The Spanish striker found the net a total of 16 teams to lead the top scorers' chart. He was once again ahead of his competitors Modou Sougou and Bartholomew Ogbeche, who scored 12 goals each with Mumbai City FC.

2019-20: Nerijus Valskis (Chennaiyin FC, 15 goals)

Nerijus Valskis with his Golden Boot Award (Image Courtesy: ISL)

Lithuanian striker Nerjius Valskis bagged the ISL Golden Boot award in the last edition of the league after he scored 15 goals. He even provided his team with six assists. Surprisingly, Roy Krishna and Bartholomew Ogbeche also scored 15 goals each that season.

Valskis was chosen ahead of Roy Krishna as he had made one appearance less. The 33-year-old player played 1920 minutes last season and is all set for a fresh start with Jamshedpur FC under coach Owen Coyle.