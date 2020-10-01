ISL 2020-21: Hernan Santana leaves Sporting de Gijon, set to join Mumbai City FC

Spanish midfielder Hernan Santana is all set to join Mumbai City FC for the 2020-21 Indian Super League on a permanent deal, Sportskeeda understands.

The 30-year-old has terminated his contract with Segunda Division side Sporting de Gijon.

Mumbai City FC look like favourites to win the ISL title

Indian Super League (ISL) side Mumbai City FC look like one of the favourites to go all the way and win the title in the 2020-21 edition of the league. Since the sale of 65% of their stakes to the City Football Group (CFG), the Islanders were certain to break the bank and bring top foreign and Indian names to the side.

Mumbai City FC have already brought Adam Le Fondre from Sydney FC as their star signing for the upcoming season. With the arrival of former FC Goa head coach Sergio Lobera, who led the Gaurs to the AFC Champions League in the previous season, the Islanders have managed to bring in the bulk of FC Goa's key players from the 2019-20 season.

The Islanders paid a whopping Rs. 1.6 crores to sign Hugo Boumous. FC Goa stars like Mandar Rao Dessai, Ahmed Jahouh and Mourtada Fall have also followed their manager Sergio Lobera to Mumbai City FC. The club also notched up Kerala Blasters forward Bartholomew Ogbeche.

The Indian roster of the CFG-owned franchise also look resolute and balanced. Sarthak Golui, Vikram Pratap Singh, Raynier Fernandes, Rowllin Borges and Mohamad Rakip are some of the top Indian players Lobera has at his disposal.

The arrival of Hernan Santana will add stability and experience to Mumbai City's midfield. The trio of Hugo Boumous, Hernan Santana and Rowllin Borges is expected to create a lot of goals up front for Adam Le Fondre and co.

Hernan Santana has huge experience in the upper divisions of Spanish football. He has played 164 games in La Liga, La Liga 2 and Copa Del Rey, scoring 10 goals and creating 4.