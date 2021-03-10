ISL 2020-21: Hitesh Sharma to extend his stay at Hyderabad FC till 2023

Indian Super League (ISL) side Hyderabad FC announced the extension of central midfielder Hitesh Sharma's time at the club till the end of the 2022-23 season on Wednesday.

Hitesh Sharma had a scintillating 2020-21 season in the Indian Super League. He played a crucial part in the middle of the park for Hyderabad FC in the absence of key playmaker Lluis Sastre.

Sharma played 15 games (13 starts), made 536 passes and had 639 touches across the entire season. Sharma also operated as a defensive midfielder and was employed as a double pivot in Manolo Marquez's 4-2-3-1 system.

Hitesh's Sharma performances in the ISL earned him a call-up to the national team

Sharma's exploits with Hyderabad FC this season also earned him a place in the 35-man squad for the Indian national team's international friendlies against the UAE and Oman later in the month.

Hitesh Sharma was thrilled on extending his stay with Hyderabad FC and said:

“I am really proud and happy to have signed this contract with Hyderabad FC, I believe that we have the best players, the best management and the best coaches we can ask for at the club. I hope to continue the hard work for years to come."

“The plan is to continue the hard work and improve as a player, even in the off-season. I want to become a better player, individually, and I hope that we can improve as a team and take the next step in the upcoming ISL campaign," Sharma added.

Hitesh Sharma previously played for clubs like Mumbai FC and ATKFC in the ISL. He spent his youth career at the Chandigarh Football Academy, before moving to the Tata Football Academy.

Mumbai FC signed Sharma from the TFA after he featured for their U-19 side in the Mumbai District Elite Division (MDFA) league. He later joined Hyderabad FC ahead of the 2020-21 ISL season.

Hyderabad FC has a fantastic crop of young players in their squad. The likes of Akash Mishra, Ashish Rai, Liston Colaco, Mohammad Yasir, and Rohit Danu were impressive in the current Indian Super League season. However, Hyderabad FC missed a play-off berth by just two points as they finished 5th in the league table.