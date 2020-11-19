ISL 2020-21: How to register for the ISL Fan Wall?

The sports industry has been heavily disrupted by the Covid-19 pandemic. However, while live sporting action has begun in certain parts of the globe, there is still uncertainty about when fans will eventually be allowed into stadiums to support their favorite ISL teams.

The upcoming season of the Indian Super League (ISL) will be played behind closed doors for the first time with the entire tournament being played in Goa. Following the I-League qualifiers, the ISL is set to be among the first few sporting activities post the nationwide lockdown imposed in March.

With fans not being a part of the proceedings in stadiums this season, the broadcasters have had to opt for a technology-based approach to ensure good engagement and experiences for fans. The ISL Fan Wall is set to be one of several innovations the broadcasters have in place for the upcoming season.

Hero ISL - Sunil Chhetri and Fan Wall

The registration process for ISL Fan Wall

While the ISL Fan Wall is for the fans, the broadcasters have anticipated the effect it can have on the players as well. There will be two walls placed side by side in the stadiums where the matches will be played. Each wall is expected to showcase fans cheering for their respective teams.

The process for registration is quite simple. A fan will have to click on the link provided. It will be redirected to the 'Fanzone' page on the official ISL website following which the fan will be asked to choose the club he or she supports. The fan will also have to choose the fixture he or she would like to be a part of and a confirmation will be sent once the contact details have been provided.

A spokesperson from Star India, the official broadcaster for the ISL, was quoted saying, "Fans are an integral part of the Hero ISL which is the first major sporting league to be played in the country during these unprecedented times. With the addition of new teams and all the international partnerships, this season is expected to be more thrilling. Using technology, we will make sure that fans do not miss out on the action while also ensuring that the essence of the game is not lost."

Fans can register for the ISL Fan wall by clicking on this link: https://www.indiansuperleague.com/fanzone/clubs