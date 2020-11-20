ISL 2020-21: How to Watch ISL Live on Mobile 

The Indian Super League is all set to begin on November 20, with the first encounter between ATK Mohun Bagan and Kerala Blasters. Here is all you need to know about how to watch the ISL live on mobile, as well as our match-centre which will be updated with the action right as it happens.

All the live action from the ISL can be watched using the Disney Hotstar+ app, which will be streaming all the matches of the ISL live. You can tune in for the first match between Kerala Blasters and ATK Mohun Bagan from 6:30 PM. Additionally, JIO TV will also be showing the ISL live.

You can also follow Sportskeeda's match centre for the match between Kerala Blasters and ATK Mohun Bagan, which will be bringing you all the updates from the match and ISL live in real time.

The opening match of the competition has many sub-plots, the most notable one being Sandesh Jhingan, once of Kerala Blasters facing his old club in his very first game for his new club. His future was centre of speculation for most of the summer, and he was linked to numerous clubs. However, he chose to go with ATK Mohun Bagan eventually, and will be hoping to be a mainstay in defence for his new club.

This season of the ISL is different in many respects, as it is the first one to be held in a single state, without teams traveling all across the country for away matches. It will also be held behind closed doors, without the presence of fans due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic - something the players will not be used to and will have to adapt to as the tournament progresses.

With 11 teams competing for the crown, this season of the ISL promises to be the most exciting yet.