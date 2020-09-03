ISL 2020-21: Hyderabad FC announce the signing of Joel Chianese 

Indian Super League (ISL) side Hyderabad FC have announced the arrival of former A-League forward Joel Chianese for the 2020-21 season. The Australian will be Hyderabad FC's second signing after Brazilian defensive central midfielder Joao Victor.

💬 | @Joel_Chianese: All the messages I have received have been so positive, and so I feel welcome already! #WelcomeChianese #HyderabadFC https://t.co/CQzK2Eo58W — Hyderabad FC (@HydFCOfficial) September 3, 2020

Joel Chianese has ample experience in the A-League

Joel Chianese began his career with New South Wales League side Blacktown City after graduating from the Sydney FC Academy in 2009. After a season with the club, he moved to Sydney FC and played for The Sky Blues till the end of the 2014-15 season.

The former Blacktown City man then had a stint with non-A-League side Sydney United and Bonnyrigg White Eagles before playing for New Zealand Top Division side Auckland City FC. He later moved to Malaysia and played for Sabah FA and Negeri Sembilan FA during a one-year stay in the country.

Joel Chianese returned to the A-League in 2016 and signed for Perth Glory. He played 87 games for the club, scoring 14 goals. He is known for his pacey runs down the left wing and has set up several goals with useful assists.

Speaking to Hyderabad FC media, Joel Chianese said:

“I’m super excited to join Hyderabad FC. I’m most looking forward to meeting my teammates and working together with everyone at the club. All the messages I have received have been so positive, and so I feel welcome already."

He added:

“Hopefully my previous experience of playing in Asia can help me embrace the culture on and off the field, which helps ensure that I enjoy my football and help the team create success. The current world situation means we may not have fans at the games, but we need to work hard as a group to give the fans watching from home something to be excited about.”

Hyderabad FC co-owner Varun Tripuraneni said:

“Joel Chianese is an exciting player and we have followed him for quite some time now. He has been one of the consistent performers in the A-League, and we’re sure that his experience of playing in Asia will be a value add. He is someone who can slot in easily in multiple positions in attack, so that gives the team quite a few options up front.”

Joel Chianese will be expected to form a lethal combination with Liston Colaco and Holicharan Narzary upfront, with support from Joao Victor under the reign of Manuel Marquez.