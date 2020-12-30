ISL 2020-21: Hyderabad FC vs FC Goa - 4 things we learned 

In Match No. 43 of the Indian Super League (ISL), FC Goa edged Hyderabad FC 2-1, in the last game of 2020.

At the start of the game, only two points separated Hyderabad FC from FC Goa in the ISL points table. Hyderabad FC had an excellent start to the season but came into this game on the back of two defeats. FC Goa, on the other hand, went into this game after a victory over Jamshedpur FC.

The match started as a cagey affair with both the teams battling it out in the midfield. The first half didn't see any team create an opening.

In the second half, Hyderabad FC took the lead in the 58th minute through an Aridane Santana header. Ishan Pandita and Igor Angulo scored in the 87th and 90th minutes respectively to secure FC Goa's victory.

With this win, FC Goa moved to the third spot in the ISL points table. On that note, let us take a look at the four things we learned from this game.

#4 FC Goa continue to blow hot and cold in transition

It has been a season in transition for FC Goa. The Gaurs haven't had a smooth transition from the Sergio Lobera era to life under Juan Ferrando. In their previous eight games, the Gaurs managed to secure a victory in only three. FC Goa are the team that will represent the country in the Asian Champions League (ACL) this season and these stats are not something that Goa fans want to see.

This season FC Goa haven't been consistent with their performance. Today the Gaurs were unimpressive in the first half. After conceding in the second half, FC Goa looked a different side as they piled up the pressure to score two goals in five minutes to win the game.

Even during games, FC Goa have blown hot and cold during the transition of play. At times, they have made a swift transition from defence to attack while at other times, they simply give up the ball easily.

#3 Ishan Pandita announces his arrival in Indian football

Ishan Pandita scored his first ISL goal today (Image courtesy: ISL)

Ishan Pandita is a name that has been famous in the Indian football circuit for quite some time now. Even though he didn't play in India, people back home kept a close watch on the Delhi-born lad as he played for several Spanish youth sides.

Ishan had offers from a few ISL sides this season but he chose FC Goa. With the Gaurs playing the ACL, it wasn't a tough choice to make for the young Indian striker.

Ishan made his second appearance in the ISL today. He scored the equaliser for FC Goa in the 87th minute when he headed the ball into the net from an Edu Bedia free-kick. With Ishan getting his maiden ISL goal, Indian football fans will hope that he can live up to the hype.

#2 Hyderabad FC lose three in a row

Hyderabad FC started the season remaining unbeaten their first five games. Ever since they tasted defeat against Mumbai City FC, Hyderabad FC have lost three in a row.

Some crucial foreigners of Hyderabad FC continue to remain injured. Even with the injuries, they managed to put in good performances in their first few games. But in their last three games, the Nizams have faltered in crucial moments, letting the team down. Hyderabad FC's coach will hope his side can turn around things in the new year.

#1 Igor Angulo is a goal-scoring machine

FC Goa have scored 12 goals this season, and Igor Angulo has scored nine of them, thus leading the goal-scoring charts. Igor is one of the most prolific strikers ever to come to India. He has managed to fill Coro's shoes superbly in this FC Goa squad.

Igor scored in injury time today to secure the three points for FC Goa, earning plaudits from everyone for his finishing abilities.

One thing that will bug FC Goa is that, apart from Igor, nobody else looks to be getting the goals. The Gaurs will hope Brandon Fernandes, Jorge Ortiz, and Alexander Romario Jesuraj can chip in with goals more often to reduce the burden on Igor.