ISL 2020-21, Hyderabad FC vs Mumbai City FC: Head-to-Head stats and numbers you need to know

The in-form Mumbai City FC and Hyderabad FC take on each other at the Tilak Maidan Stadium in Vasco da Gama in the first of the two Sunday fixtures at the Indian Super League (ISL).

Hyderabad FC brought their three-match draw streak to a halt on Tuesday, in a dramatic 3-2 win over the bottom-placed SC East Bengal. Having trailed at the break, Aridane Santana added his name on the scoresheet twice within a minute to put the Nizams 2-1 up. Halicharan Narzary then added a third to seal the points.

This was their second win of the campaign, which matches their 2019-20 season performance. It demonstrates how considerably they have improved. A big chunk of the credit goes to Hyderabad FC's Indian players who have stepped up in the absence of some of their key foreigners. Manuel Roca’s Hyderabad FC are one of the two unbeaten teams in the league, along with Bengaluru FC.

Hyderabad FC are one of the two unbeaten sides in the ISL (Courtesy: ISL)

Mumbai City FC sit pretty at the top of the ISL table, but only on goal difference after their 1-1 draw with Jamshedpur FC on Monday. The result ended their four-game winning run. ATK Mohun Bagan and Bengaluru FC have closed the gap at the top after winning their games this week. A win for the Islanders against Hyderabad FC will thus be important, especially before ATKMB and BFC clash on Monday.

Incidentally, this is Mumbai City FC’s first match at the Tilak Maidan since their opening game, which ended in a 1-0 loss to NorthEast United FC. It is the only defeat of the season so far for Sergio Lobera’s side.

Head-to-Head results between Hyderabad FC and Mumbai City FC

This will be Hyderabad FC's third meeting with Mumbai City FC. The Islanders ran out 2-1 winners thanks to a Modou Sougou brace in Mumbai last year. They drew 1-1 in their next meeting with the Nizams in Hyderabad.

Hyderabad FC 1-1 Mumbai City FC (24 January 2020)

Mumbai City 2-1 Hyderabad FC (29 December 2019)

Stats and Numbers from this season

Top scorers: HFC - Aridane Santana (4), MCFC - Adam le Fondre (4)

Clean sheets: HFC – Subrata Pal (2), MCFC – Amrinder Singh (3)

Most saves: HFC – Subrata Pal (9), MCFC – Amrinder Singh (12)

Most assists: HFC – Liston Colaco (2), MCFC – Hugo Boumous (4)

Most shots: HFC – Halicharan Narzary (17), MCFC – Bartholomew Ogbeche (15)

Most passes: HFC – Asish Rai (221), MCFC – Rowllin Borges (402)

Most interceptions: HFC – Asish Rai (17), MCFC – Rowllin Borges (21)

Most touches: HFC – Asish Rai (337), MCFC – Rowllin Borges (478)

Most tackles: HFC – Asish Rai (20), MCFC – Ahmed Jahouh (39)

Asish Rai dominating a lot of the important statistics for Hyderabad FC really shows how influential the young Indian has been on that right flank. The same can be said for Rowllin Borges in the middle of the park for Mumbai City FC.