ISL 2020-21: Hyderabad FC vs Mumbai City FC prediction, preview, team news and more

Hyderabad FC will hope to continue their unbeaten run when they host high-flying Mumbai City FC in the Indian Super League (ISL) on Sunday, at the Tilak Maidan in Vasco, Goa.

Hyderabad FC have been impressive so far in the league. Despite losing key foreigners to injuries, the Manolo Marquez-coached side is unbeaten so far. Hyderabad FC's young playing roster of Ashish Rai, Akash Mishra, Liston Colaco, Hitesh Sharma, and Mohammed Yasir have impressed the fans and pundits alike. The Nizams have beaten Odisha FC and SC East Bengal by close margins and drawn games with Bengaluru FC, Jamshedpur FC, and ATK Mohun Bagan.

Mumbai City FC came into this season with the tag of firm favorites. After the acquisition of majority stakes of the club by City Football Group (CFG), the Islanders have looked unstoppable so far.

They faced a shock defeat in their first game to NorthEast United FC, but won four games on the trot since then. They got the better of FC Goa, SC East Bengal, Odisha FC, Chennaiyin FC, and drew their latest fixture with Jamshedpur FC.

Mumbai City FC can extend their lead at the top of the table with full points. Hyderabad FC, meanwhile, have the opportunity to break into the top-four with a win.

Hyderabad FC vs Mumbai City FC head-to-head

Hyderabad FC entered the ISL in the 2019-20 season, after replacing the erstwhile FC Pune City. The Nizams faced the Islanders on two occasions in their inaugural season and are winless against them. Mumbai City FC won a single fixture while the other game was a draw.

Hyderabad FC 1-2 Mumbai City FC

Hyderabad FC 1-1 Mumbai City FC

Hyderabad FC form guide: W-D-D-D-W

Mumbai City FC form guide: W-W-W-W-D

Hugo Boumous and Adam le Fondre need to combine more to eke out results for Mumbai City FC. (Image: ISL)

Hyderabad FC vs Mumbai City FC team news

Hyderabad FC are expected to go with the same line-up as their previous game. Joel Chianese, Lluis Sastre, and Fran Sandaza are unavailable for selection due to injuries.

Sergio Lobera is expected to field Hugo Boumous in place of Cy Goddard in the starting line-up of Mumbai City FC. Hernan Santana is expected to be excluded.

Hyderabad FC vs Mumbai City FC predicted XIs

Hyderabad FC

Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Subrata Paul (GK), Chinglensana Singh, Odei Onaindia, Akash Mishra, Asish Rai, Nikhil Poojary, Halicharan Narzary, Hitesh Sharma, Mohammed Yasir, Joao Victor, Aridane Santana (C)

Mumbai City FC

Predicted XI (4-5-1): Amrinder Singh (GK/C), Mohamad Rakip, Mehtab Singh, Mourtada Fall, Ahmed Jahouh, Rowllin Borges, Hugo Boumous, Vignesh Dakshinamurthy, Bipin Singh, Bartholomew Ogbeche, Adam le Fondre.

Hyderabad FC vs Mumbai City FC prediction

Hyderabad FC have shown immense belief in their young squad after losing key foreigners to injuries. Their crop of young players have risen to the occasion and performed brilliantly so far.

Other teams have struggled to contain their pacey and quick midfield, which is expected to trouble Mumbai City FC as well. However, Mumbai City FC have a little too much quality in their squad, which should allow them to prevail over Hyderabad FC and end their unbeaten run.

Prediction: Hyderabad FC 1-2 Mumbai City FC