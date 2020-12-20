Hyderabad FC are set to take on Mumbai City FC in their sixth match of the Indian Super League (ISL) 2020-21, at the Fatorda Stadium in Margao, on Saturday.

Hyderabad FC Preview

Head coach Manuel Marquez Roca will be pleased with his side's consistent performances so far in the league. With two wins and three draws in their five matches, they are placed in the sixth spot on the ISL standings.

Aridane Santana was in top form when he helped the Nizams mount a comeback against SC East Bengal. He was ably supported by Indian youngsters Mohammad Yasir and Liston Colaco in the midfield.

Hyderabad FC's overseas signings Joel Chianese, Fran Sandaza, and Lluis Sastre are suffering from injuries. Despite the injury setbacks, the Nizams have managed to continue their unbeaten run in the ISL 2020-21 season.

Mumbai City FC Preview

The Islanders were hit with a minor setback when they drew 1-1 against Jamshedpur FC in their previous encounter.

Mumbai City FC are placed at the top of the ISL standings with four wins, one draw, and a defeat in their six matches. They will aim to get back to winning ways when they take on Hyderabad FC.

Despite the likely absence of Hugo Boumous and Hernan Santana in the midfield, head coach Sergio Lobera has a plethora of options to choose from. Ahmed Jahouh, Cy Goddard, and Rowllin Borges have a key role to play in the Mumbai midfield.

Hyderabad FC vs Mumbai City FC Prediction

Aridane Santana will be crucial for the Hyderabad FC attack (Image - Hyderabad FC Twitter)

Hyderabad FC and Mumbai City FC faced off on two occasions in the last season of the ISL. The Islanders bagged a win, whereas the other match ended in a draw.

Mumbai City FC could miss the dangerous Hugo Boumous in their midfield. Hyderabad FC's Aridane Santana has been the focal point of their attack and will be a thorn in the Islanders' defensive line.

The two sides are currently in a fine run of form at the ISL 2020-21. It will be tough to separate them when they lock horns on Sunday.

Prediction: Hyderabad FC 1 - 1 Mumbai City FC