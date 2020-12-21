ISL 2020-21: Hyderabad FC vs Mumbai City FC - Who won the game yesterday?

Hyderabad FC played table-toppers Mumbai City FC in their sixth game of the 2020-21 Indian Super League (ISL) season. A win today would have taken Hyderabad into the top four, but they failed to capitalize on it, as they lost 0-2.

Both teams created a few openings, but only Mumbai City FC managed to convert the chances that came their way. The scoreboard at half-time read 1-0 in favor of Mumbai.

The Islanders scored again in the second half to win the game 2-0 and hand Hyderabad FC their first defeat of the season.

Vignesh (in blue) scored a world-class goal for Mumbai City FC (Image Courtesy: ISL)

Bipin and Vignesh steal the show in the first half

Most of Mumbai City FC's attacks in the first half came through the left flank with the likes of Bipin Singh and Vignesh Dakshinamurthy running riot. Bipin made sure that the likes of Asish Rai were busy in defence and didn't venture forward. Vignesh kept Nikhil Poojari occupied in defence.

It was the combination of Bipin and Vignesh that gave Mumbai the lead in the 38th minute. Jahouh played a 30-yard pass to Bipin, who pushed the ball to Vignesh. The latter volleyed the ball into the back of the net. It was, without a doubt, the best goal the Islanders scored this season.

Mumbai City FC shine without Hugo Boumous

Mumbai City FC missed Hugo Boumous in the game today. CY Goddard replaced Hugo Boumous right before kick-off today. Without Hugo, Mumbai had a few issues in the initial minutes, but they adapted quickly and made use of the flanks properly.

Rowllin Borges and Ahmed Jahouh took control of the game and didn't let Mumbai City FC miss Hugo Boumous. Raynier and Bipin helped the young import, CY Goddard, in the midfield.

Adam le Fondre scored again today in the second half to secure the victory for Mumbai City FC.

Ahmed Jahouh won the Man of the Match award, and it was proof of how good he was on the pitch today. His blocking and long passes were world-class, and he showcased his versatile passing range to perfection.

Hyderabad FC's unbeaten run comes to an end

Hyderabad FC have probably been the most entertaining team to watch this season. The Nizams had remained unbeaten until this game.

Today though, that amazing run came to an end. Hyderabad FC have themselves to blame as they did miss some excellent chances. Yasir was guilty of heading the ball wide from just five yards out.

Hyderabad FC's midfield couldn't contain the likes of Rowllin, Jahouh, Raynier and Bipin. Mumbai's control in the midfield helped the Islanders secure the victory.

Hyderabad FC, though, will look at the positives and try to finish off the chances that come their way in the next few games.