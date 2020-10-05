ISL 2020-21: 'I am very hopeful that this season will be better than my previous ones in India,' says Chennaiyin FC's Memo Moura

Memo Moura has become the latest addition to the Chennaiyin FC squad. The Brazilian comes as a much-needed defensive option for head coach Csaba László following the exit of Lucian Goian.

Memo, who has played in the ISL for the last five seasons, is confident about adapting to the new set-up at Chennaiyin FC. He said:

"It will be my fifth season in India and the ISL. I am very well-adapted and I believe it will help me and the team a lot. It is very good for you to know a league as competitive as the ISL, how it all works, all the conditions. And personally, I am very hopeful that this season will be better than my previous ones in India."

Speaking about his new teammates, Memo revealed that he has already interacted with fellow Brazilians Eli Sabia and Rafael Crivellaro. The 32-year-old will be expected to slot into the centre-back position, along with Sabia, for the upcoming season.

He said:

"Yes, I have just talked to Eli (Sabia) so far, he was very happy to know that I am joining CFC. He has helped me a lot to understand about the club and everyone there. He told me a lot about the passionate and involved supporters we have. That is most important to me. I have spoken a lot to him and Rafael (Crivellaro) last season when we played against each other. Now I’m really looking forward to meeting them and the rest of the team, hopefully very soon!"

Memo's message to Chennaiyin FC fans

Memo also commended the passionate fans of Chennaiyin FC, stating that he was awestruck by their passion when he played against the side while he was plying his trade for Jamshedpur FC. He said:

"Yes, being versatile is good, I like it. The fans can expect a lot of determination and the will to win from me. Every time I go to the field, I start thinking about my family in Brazil and my blue Chennaiyin family. I always try to give my maximum to see the fans happy and to give them a victory to take home. To the fans, I have a simple message – I will play for you with everything I have."

Advertisement

"The fans can expect a lot of determination and the will to win from me. Every time I will go out on the pitch, I will think about my family in Brazil and my blue Chennaiyin family." 💙



Memo promises to deliver! 💪🏻



Read more in first CFC interview 🗣️https://t.co/HTZiopNJvb — Chennaiyin FC 🏆🏆 (@ChennaiyinFC) October 5, 2020

While the signing of Memo comes as a boost for Chennaiyin FC, it is clear that head coach Csaba Laszlo has a lot of work to do when it comes to the attacking unit. With the departure of top-scorer Nerijus Valskis, Laszlo will be hoping to sign a forward who can partner Aman Chetri in attack.