ISL 2020-21: Kerala Blasters FC vs Hyderabad FC prediction - Who will win today's ISL 2020 match?

Kerala Blasters FC will face off against Hyderabad FC in the eighth game-week of the Indian Super League (ISL) 2020-21. The match will be held at the GMC Stadium in Bambolim, Goa as the weekend action continues.

Kerala Blasters FC Preview

Kerala Blasters FC have got off to a dismal start in their ISL 2020-21 campaign, failing to register a win in six matches. Head coach Kibu Vicuna will hope for a positive showing from his side after their last-ditch draw against SC East Bengal.

Jeakson Singh impressed off the bench, scoring a header to rescue a point for the Kerala Blasters. Facundo Pereyra and Vicente Gomez will be expected to step up their creative contributions from the midfield.

Gary Hooper has struggled to get going in the ISL after scoring a goal early on in the season. With Rahul KP and Seityasen Singh on the flanks, the Blasters will hope for more conversions in the attack.

Hyderabad FC Preview

Hyderabad FC will aim to overturn the disappointment of their first ISL loss against Mumbai City FC when they take on the Blasters. With two wins, three draws, and a loss in their matches so far, the Nizams are placed in the seventh spot on the ISL standings.

Head coach Manuel Marquez Roca has dealt with the injury setbacks to his overseas signings well. The Spaniard has utilized the Indian talent in his squad to his advantage. Youngsters such as Asish Rai, Akash Mishra, Hitesh Sharma, and Mohammad Yasir have been impressive with their performances so far.

Aridane Santana has been the leading light for the attack with his sturdy presence in the box. He has the creative duo of Joao Victor and Halicharan Narzary behind him, creating chances.

Kerala Blasters FC vs Hyderabad FC Prediction

Kerala Blasters FC and Hyderabad FC have faced off against each other on two occasions in the ISL 2019-20 season. The two teams have won one match apiece and will be pumped to get a win to boost their ongoing season.

The Nizams enjoy a slight advantage, considering their recent form. They have a superior defensive structure and have the dangerous Aridane Santana in the attack.

Prediction: Kerala Blasters FC 1 - 2 Hyderabad FC