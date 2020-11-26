The action continues in the seventh season of the Indian Super League (ISL) as Kerala Blasters FC take on NorthEast United FC at the GMC Stadium in Bambolim. Goa will be playing host to all the matches of this season's ISL as the competition is held in the bio-bubble ecosystem due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic situation in the country.

Kerala Blasters FC Preview

Kerala Blasters FC faced off against ATK Mohun Bagan in the opening match of the ISL 2020-21 season. They ended up losing the encounter by a slim margin of one goal as Roy Krishna clinched the three points for the Mariners.

The Blasters head coach Kibu Vicuna had packed the midfield with the lone striker Gary Hooper leading the attack. Despite getting 12 shots in the match, none of them were on target and failed to trouble the ATKMB keeper.

The Kerala side will hope their midfielders continue to dominate play in the middle of the park but their attack also needs to be more clinical. They will have their task cut out against a spirited NorthEast United FC who can defend well.

The Blasters coach Kibu Vicuna will hope his team is able to convert its chances and get its first win in this season of the ISL.

All set for Round 2️⃣! 👊#YennumYellow #KBFCNEU #HeroISL pic.twitter.com/XfHyq1MMxr — K e r a l a B l a s t e r s F C (@KeralaBlasters) November 25, 2020

NorthEast United FC Preview

NorthEast United FC registered three points when they won against Mumbai City FC in their ISL 2020-21 opener. Under the mentorship of their Spanish head coach Gerard Nus, the Highlanders played a disciplined brand of football. They managed to keep the attacking firepower of the Mumbai City FC side at bay with their pressing.

Ghanaian striker Kwesi Appiah was on target with the spot kick which proved to be the match-winning goal for the NorthEast United FC team. Benjamin Lambot and Dylan Fox marshalled the backlines for the Highlanders and contained the Mumbai City striker duo of Adam le Fondre and Bartholomew Ogbeche. The fan favorite Federico Gallego impressed off the bench, making life tough in the middle of the park for the Islanders.

The gaffer Nus will hope his side is able to maintain its consistency against the Blasters as well.

A clash with the Blasters next on the road, as we look to continue our good start to the #HeroISL 💪🏻#StrongerAsOne #KBFCNEU pic.twitter.com/6D8LADSv3r — NorthEast United FC (@NEUtdFC) November 25, 2020

ISL 2020-21: KBFC vs NEUFC Match Prediction

Kerala Blasters FC players in training (Image - Kerala Blasters FC Twitter)

Kerala Blasters FC and NorthEast United FC have locked horns a total of 12 times in the ISL. The Blasters have won five matches, whereas the Highlanders have emerged victorious on three occasions with four matches ending in a drawn result.

The Blasters might have their promising young left-back Nishu Kumar back in the side after he missed out on playing their previous match due to an injury concern. Sergio Cidoncha will continue to play a key role in their midfield as the attacks flow through him.

For the Highlanders, the defense will be the key yet again with Fox and Lambot partnering up well in the backline. Federico Gallego can be given a start by Nus after impressing off the bench against Mumbai City FC.

Prediction: Kerala Blasters 0 - 1 NorthEast United FC