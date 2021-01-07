Kerala Blasters FC vs Odisha FC prediction - Who will win today's match?

The final match of the tenth game-week in the ISL will see Odisha FC going up against Kerala Blasters FC. The match will be held at the GMC Stadium in Bambolim.

Kerala Blasters FC Preview

Kerala Blasters FC have had an underwhelming ISL 2020-21 campaign so far. In eight matches, the Blasters have won just once, lost four times and drawn thrice.

Head coach Kibu Vicuna tasted his first victory in the ISL when the Blasters defeated Hyderabad FC. However, they stumbled in their immediate next encounter against Mumbai City FC, losing by two goals.

The Yellow Army looked determined in their clash against the Islanders but failed to convert their chances and were made to pay. They will hope for a better performance from their attackers to get back to winning ways.

Odisha FC Preview

Head coach Stuart Baxter's hunt for his first ISL victory continues as Odisha FC have failed on eight occasions. They have so far lost six games and drawn two to occupy the floor of the ISL standings.

Odisha FC come into this encounter on the back of a 3-1 loss against SC East Bengal. The match marked the first win of the season for the Kolkata giants.

Despite having a strong bunch of talented Indian players at his disposal, Baxter has been unable to draw the best out of them. The Kalinga Warriors have failed to get enough goals on the board which has been a key reason for their struggles. The Englishman will hope his side is able to turn their fortunes around when they face the Blasters.

Kerala Blasters FC vs Odisha FC Prediction

Kerala Blasters FC and Odisha FC clashed twice in the last season of the ISL. Odisha FC made their debut as the new entity last year after being previously known as Delhi Dynamos FC.

Both the matches ended with the two sides sharing the spoils. The most recent encounter saw a 4-4 goal-fest.

With both sides struggling in their attack this time, we do not expect a lot of goals in the upcoming clash. Kerala Blasters FC will have the advantage going into this match.

Prediction: Kerala Blasters FC 1-0 Odisha FC