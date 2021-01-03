ISL 2020-21: Kerala Blasters' remaining fixtures revealed

The remaining fixtures of Indian Super League outfit Kerala Blasters have been announced. The Football Sports Development Limited (FSDL), which operates India's premier football competition, announced the fixtures of the remaining 11 rounds of the ISL 2020-21 on Saturday.

The organisers had only announced the first 11 rounds of fixtures at the start of the season as the AFC Champions League and AFC Cup games were touted to be held in the February-March window.

But with both the continental tournaments getting shifted to June 2021, the rest of the ISL matches can go ahead without disruption.

Blasters have played eight matches until Sunday and have a game against Odisha FC and Jamshedpur FC as per the first schedule. Blasters have an equal share of home and away games in the recently announced set of fixtures.

The return leg of the 'Great South Indian Derby' between Blasters and Bengaluru FC will take place on January 20th at GMC Stadium Bambolim.

The yellow brigade face familiar foes ATK Mohun Bagan on January 31st before taking on league leaders Mumbai City on February 3rd. Another high-profile clash is their February 21st home game against neighbours Chennaiyin FC.

Blasters have had a tough start to the season and find themselves in the bottom half of the table. They have only registered one victory and are placed 9th with an aggregate of 6 points.

The Blasters once again came up short against Mumbai City in an end-to-end entertainer on Saturday and will now face Odisha FC on Thursday.

Kerala Blasters' Remaining Fixtures

January 15, Friday: SC East Bengal vs Kerala Blasters | Tilak Maidan

January 20, Wednesday: Kerala Blasters vs Bengaluru FC | GMC Stadium Bambolim

January 23, Saturday: Kerala Blasters vs FC Goa | GMC Stadium Bambolim

January 27, Wednesday: Kerala Blasters vs Jamshedpur FC | GMC Stadium Bambolim

January 31, Sunday: ATK Mohun Bagan vs Kerala Blasters | Fatorda Stadium

February 3, Wednesday: Kerala Blasters vs Mumbai City FC | GMC Stadium Bambolim

February 11, Thursday: Odisha FC vs Kerala Blasters FC | Fatorda Stadium

February 16, Tuesday: Hyderabad FC vs Kerala Blasters FC | Tilak Maidan

February 21, Sunday: Kerala Blasters FC vs Chennaiyin FC | Fatorda Stadium

February 26, Friday: NorthEast United FC vs Kerala Blasters | Tilak Maidan

(All games start at 7.30 PM IST)