ISL 2020-21, Kerala Blasters vs Hyderabad FC: Head-to-head stats and numbers you need to know before Match 40

Kerala Blasters FC continue their hunt for the elusive first victory of the ongoing Indian Super League (ISL) season as they host Hyderabad FC at the Goa Medical College Ground in Bambolim, Goa.

The Blasters were touted to be one of the first favorites to finish in the top-four, given the prominent names on the club roster. However, Kibu Vicuna's side is far from its desired position in terms of gameplay and results.

Vicuna has been struggling to find his best starting line-up as the likes of Sahal Abdul Samad, Gary Hooper, and Seityasen Singh have failed to perform. Club captain Sergio Cidoncha's injury has also not helped the Kerala Blasters. They have lost three games and drawn the remaining three.

Hyderabad FC also have had their share of injury concerns, with Fran Sandaza, Lluis Sastre, and Joel Chianese unavailable for the majority of the fixtures so far. However, unlike Vicuna, Hyderabad FC's young Indian players have come of age and have punched way above their weight.

They helped the Nizams to stay unbeaten until their most recent fixture. Hyderabad FC have won twice, drawn thrice, and lost just once so far.

Kerala Blasters vs Hyderabad FC - All you need to know

Hyderabad FC have played just one season of football prior to the current league season. The Nizams replaced FC Pune City in the Indian Super League after the latter closed first-team operations.

They faced Kerala Blasters FC twice in the previous season, both during the league stage. While the Nizams won the first fixture with a 2-1 margin in Hyderabad, the return leg ended in favor of the hosts in Kochi. Kerala Blasters ran out the winners by a massive margin of 5-1.

Kerala Blasters FC vs Hyderabad FC: Head-to-head Results

02 November 2019: Hyderabad FC (Stankovic, Pereira) 2-1 Kerala Blasters (Rahul)

05 January 2020: Kerala Blasters FC (Ogbeche x 2, Drobarov, Messi, Singh) 5-1 Hyderabad FC (Bobo)

Odei Onaindia will marshall the Hyderabad FC defence. (Image: Hyderabad FC)

Top scorers from the current season

Kerala Blasters FC - Sergio Cidoncha, Rahul KP, Jeakson Singh, Vicente Gomez, Jordan Murray, and Gary Hooper have scored one goal each.

Hyderabad FC - Aridane Santana (4), Halicharan Narzary (1), Joao Victor (1)

Clean sheets from the current season

Kerala Blasters FC - Albino Gomes (1)

Hyderabad FC - Subrata Paul (2)

More Stats and Numbers from the current season

Most Saves - Albino Gomes (17 - KBFC), Subrata Paul (10 - HFC)

Most Passes - Vicente Gomez (302 - KBFC), Asish Rai (256 - HFC)

Most Interceptions - Bakary Kone (9 - KBFC), Asish Rai (19 - HFC)

Most Tackles - Rahul KP (26 - KBFC), Asish Rai (23 - HFC)

Most Touches - Vicente Gomez (346 - KBFC), Asish Rai (392 - HFC)

Most Shots - Vicente Gomez (7 - KBFC), Halicharan Narzay (18 - HFC)