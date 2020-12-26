Kerala Blasters will look to win their first game of the Indian Super League (ISL) when they host Hyderabad FC at the Goa Medical College Ground in Bambolim, Goa.

The Blasters have made a disappointing start to the season as Kibu Vicuna is still struggling to implement his playing system. They lost three games and drew the remaining three out of their six games, and are placed 9th in the standings. They eked out a point in the 95th minute of their last match with SC East Bengal, as it ended in a 1-1 draw.

Hyderabad FC have performed diligently so far in the season. The Nizams have had several injury concerns and have been coerced to play their young players. Manolo Marquez's men have won twice, drawn thrice, and lost their only game in their previous fixture with Mumbai City FC.

Kerala Blasters vs Hyderabad FC head-to-head

Hyderabad FC replaced the erstwhile FC Pune City in the Indian Super League to enter the competition in the 2019-20 season. The Nizams have faced the Blasters on just two occasions, both during the 2019-20 league stage. Hyderabad FC won the first fixture at the GMC Balayogi Athletic Stadium in Hyderabad but succumbed to a 5-1 loss in Kochi in the reverse fixture.

Hyderabad FC 2-1 Kerala Blasters (02 November 2019)

Kerala Blasters FC 5-1 Hyderabad FC (05 January 2020)

Kerala Blasters FC form guide: D-D-L-L-D

Hyderabad FC guide: D-D-D-W-L

Kerala Blasters FC will have to contain the likes of Aridane Santana at the back. (Image: Hyderabad FC)

Advertisement

Kerala Blasters FC vs Hyderabad FC team news

Kerala Blasters FC struggled to keep the ball against SC East Bengal in their previous game. Kibu Vicuna had to introduce Sahal Abdul Samad and Jordan Murray upfront to retain the ball. It is expected that both the players will start for the side against Hyderabad FC.

Hyderabad FC's primary forward Fran Sandaza has begun his training with the team after being injured for more than a month. However, the Spaniard is yet to regain full match fitness and will not be a part of the starting line-up. The Nizams are expected to go unchanged, despite losing 0-2 to Mumbai City FC in their previous game.

Kerala Blasters FC vs Hyderabad FC predicted XIs

Kerala Blasters FC

Predicted XI (4-3-3): Albino Gomes (GK), Bakary Kone, Nishu Kumar, Sahal Abdul Samad, Rohit Kumar, Facundo Pereyra, Jessel Carneiro, Rahul KP, Vicente Gomez, Costa Nhamoinesu (C), Jordan Murray

Hyderabad FC

Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Subrata Paul (GK), Chinglensana Singh, Odei Onaindia, Akash Mishra, Asish Rai, Nikhil Poojary, Halicharan Narzary, Hitesh Sharma, Mohammed Yasir, Joao Victor, Aridane Santana (C).

Advertisement

Kerala Blasters vs Hyderabad FC prediction

Kerala Blasters have not won a single game so far in the ongoing Indian Super League season. The Blasters have not managed to compete with teams that play high-intensity football.

Hyderabad FC are very quick on the field which will pose some serious issues for Kerala Blasters. The Nizams are expected to come out of this game with a win.

Prediction: Kerala Blasters FC 1-2 Hyderabad FC