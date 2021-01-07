ISL 2020-21, Kerala Blasters vs Odisha FC: Head-to-head stats and numbers you need to know

Kerala Blasters will hope to register their second win of the season as they take on a winless Odisha FC side in the Indian Super League (ISL), on Thursday, at the Goa Medical College Ground in Bambolim.

Kibu Vicuna's Kerala Blasters failed to get a win in their first six games as they drew thrice and lost as many times. The Blasters won their first game of the season against Hyderabad FC with a 2-0 scoreline, before losing to Mumbai City FC in their most recent fixture.

Odisha FC are the only ISL team in the ongoing season hunting for their first win. They have only two points from their eight games so far, which they earned from their draws with Jamshedpur FC and NorthEast United FC. Stuart Baxter's side comes into this clash after a 3-1 loss against SC East Bengal.

Kerala Blasters FC vs Odisha FC: Head-to-head

Odisha FC have faced Kerala Blasters on two occasions in the 2019-20 league season. The first game ended as a goalless stalemate while the second fixture was an entertaining 4-4 draw. Bartholomew Ogbeche, Manuel Onwu, Perez Guedes, and Narayan Das (OG) scored the goals.

Kerala Blasters FC vs Odisha FC: Previous Results

Kerala Blasters FC 0-0 Odisha FC (08 November 2019)

Odisha FC 4-4 Kerala Blasters FC (23 February 2020)

The grind never stops as we prepare for our clash against Kerala Blasters.#OdishaFC #AmaTeamAmaGame #HeroISL pic.twitter.com/2AR0rV7Huv — Odisha FC (@OdishaFC) January 6, 2021

Scorers from the current season

Kerala Blasters FC: Jordan Murray (2); Abdul Hakku, Sergio Cidoncha, Gary Hooper, Jeakson Singh, Rahul KP, and Vicente Gomez have scored one goal each.

Odisha FC: Diego Mauricio (3), Cole Alexander (1), Steven Taylor (1)

Odisha FC are yet to win their first game of this season. (Image: ISL)

Clean sheets from the current season

Kerala Blasters FC - Albino Gomes (2)

Odisha FC - None

Persistence is the name of the game 🏋🏽#YennumYellow pic.twitter.com/MT6bGljftZ — K e r a l a B l a s t e r s F C (@KeralaBlasters) January 6, 2021

More Stats and Numbers from the current ISL season

Most Saves - Albino Gomes (KBFC): 24, Arshdeep Singh (OFC): 18

Most Passes - Vicente Gomez (KBFC): 370, Shubham Sarangi (OFC): 279

Most Interceptions - Rahul KP (KBFC): 9, Shubham Sarangi (OFC): 18

Most Tackles - Rahul KP (KBFC): 36, Gaurav Bora (OFC): 36

Most Touches - Vicente Gomez (KBFC): 428, Shubham Sarangi (OFC): 427

Most Assists - Sahal Abdul Samad, Gary Hooper, Vicente Gomez, Nishu Kumar, Seityasen Singh and Facundo Pereyra (KBFC): 1 each, Jerry Mawihmingthanga (OFC): 2

Most Shots - Sahal Abdul Samad (KBFC): 14, Diego Mauricio (OFC): 27