ISL 2020-21: Kerala Blasters vs Odisha FC prediction, preview, team news and more

Kerala Blasters will face Odisha FC next in a battle of two underperforming sides in the Indian Super League (ISL).

Kerala Blasters are having another dismal season. They have gathered just six points from eight matches, with only one win. The lone victory came against Hyderabad FC in December.

The team has simply failed to click together. Kibu Vicuna is yet to find his perfect line-up, even after almost half the season of ISL has been completed. The last outing for the Men in Yellow came against Mumbai City FC, where the Islanders defeated the Blasters.

However, their opponents in their next match are in an even worse position.

Odisha FC are languishing at the bottom of the ISL table currently. They have managed just a couple of points in eight games. Still winless, Stuart Baxter is struggling to get his team on track despite having some big names in their ranks.

Manuel Onwu, Marcelinho, Steven Taylor, and Diego Mauricio are proven players but haven't found the spark while playing for Odisha FC. The team will be desperate to get its first win in ISL 7 against Kerala Blasters — a side that is struggling equally.

Kerala Blasters vs Odisha FC head-to-head

Kerala Blasters and Odisha FC have gone head to head on two occasions, both of which were last season. Neither of them managed to get a win in both matches. Although the first one was goalless, the second one ended in a 4-4 goal-fest.

Kerala Blasters vs Odisha FC team news

Kerala Blasters

Kerala Blasters' new signing, Juande will still have to undergo quarantine. Vicuna said that he will not be available before next week. Gary Hooper and Bakary Kone missed the last two games and could be making a comeback against Odisha FC.

Odisha FC

Odisha FC's right-back George D'Souza looked promising when he debuted in the ISL match against Mumbai City FC. However, he picked up an injury and is still out. Hendry Antonay has played in that position since.

Kerala Blasters vs Odisha FC predicted XIs

Kerala Blasters: Albino Gomes, Nishu Kumar, Sandeep Singh, Costa Nhamoinesu, Jessel Carneiro, Jeakson Singh, Vicente Gomez, Rahul KP, Facundo Pereyra, Sahal Abdul Samad, Jordan Murray

Odisha FC: Arshdeep Singh, Shubham Sarangi, Jacob Tratt, Steven Taylor, Hendry Antonay, Romario Jesuraj, Vinit Rai, Gaurav Bora, Jerry, Manuel Onwu, Diego Mauricio

Kerala Blasters vs Odisha FC prediction

Out of the two teams, Kerala Blasters have shown glimpses of better game-play. Against Odisha FC, Kibu Vicuna will hope to get a victory for just the second time this season.

Prediction: Kerala Blasters 2-1 Odisha FC