ATK Mohun Bagan are all set to take on FC Goa at the famed Fatorda Stadium in the last match of the sixth game-week of the Indian Super League (ISL) 2020-21.

ATK Mohun Bagan come into this encounter on the back of a drawn encounter against Hyderabad FC. With that result, they are placed third on the ISL standings with 10 points from five matches.

FC Goa are on a two-match winning streak after victories over Kerala Blasters FC and Odisha FC. The Gaurs will aim for their third win in a row as the tournament progresses.

ATK Mohun Bagan vs FC Goa Team News

ATK Mohun Bagan

Head coach Antonio Habas Lopez should be concerned with the slight dip in form of his side. The Mariners had started their ISL 2020-21 campaign with three consecutive victories. Since then, they have lost one and drawn one match, slipping to the third position on the ISL standings.

Irish recruit Carl McHugh played as a central defender alongside Sandesh Jhingan in the ATKMB backline, replacing Spaniard Tiri. Sumit Rathi was deployed as the wing-back along with ISL veteran Pritam Kotal on the flanks.

Manvir Singh scored the lone goal for ATK Mohun Bagan against Hyderabad FC and could continue to start alongside Roy Krishna in the attack.

Injured - Joby Justin, Michael Soosairaj

Doubtful - None

Suspension - None

FC Goa

Head coach Juan Ferrando seems to have got FC Goa back on track in their ISL campaign after a subdued start. After two draws and one defeat in their opening fixtures, the Gaurs have won two consecutive matches.

Igor Angulo has been on a tear in his debut ISL season with six goals from five matches. He has been used as a lone striker with four midfielders to create chances. Brandon Fernandes and Alberto Noguera have been impressive in the midfield over the last couple of matches for the Gaurs.

Injured - None

Doubtful - None

Suspension - None

At what time does the ISL match between ATK Mohun Bagan and FC Goa kick off?

India: December 16, 2020, 7:30 PM IST.

Where and how to watch ATK Mohun Bagan vs FC Goa on TV?

India: Star Sports 2, Star Sports 2 HD, Star Sports 3, Star Sports 3 HD, Asianet Movies, Jalsha Movies, Star Gold, Asianet Suvarna Plus, Star Utsav.

How to watch live streaming of ATK Mohun Bagan vs FC Goa?

India: Disney + Hotstar, Jio TV