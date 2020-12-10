Matchday 5 of the Indian Super League (ISL) will see ATK Mohun Bagan taking on Hyderabad FC at the Fatorda Stadium in Margao, Goa.

ATK Mohun Bagan come into this encounter on the back of their first ISL 2020-21 loss against Jamshedpur FC. The team conceded for the first time this season but the Mariners will aim to put the defeat behind and bounce back quickly.

Hyderabad FC are one of only two sides to stay unbeaten in ISL 2020-21. The Nizams will be confident coming into the clash against the Mariners. They have a great balance of Indian youngsters in the squad, with the reliable Subrata Paul between the sticks.

ATK Mohun Bagan vs Hyderabad FC Team News

ATK Mohun Bagan

Head coach Antonio Habas could make a couple of modifications to the side that lost its first ISL 2020-21 match against Jamshedpur FC. The likes of Manvir Singh, David Williams, and Edu Garcia have so far partnered the Fijian striker Roy Krishna.

Brandon Inman and Glan Martins played in the midfield but we could see the return of Jayesh Rane and Javi Hernandez in the lineup. Habas will keep his three-man defence set-up which has worked for the Mariners so far in the ISL.

Injuries - Joby Justin, Michael Soosairaj

Doubtful - None

Suspension - None

Hyderabad FC

Hyderabad FC have been one of the surprise packages in ISL 2020-21 after their dismal season last year. The Nizams started off with a win over Odisha FC and followed it up with draws against Bengaluru FC and Jamshedpur FC.

Aridane Santana leads the attack with a supporting cast of five midfielders behind him. Indian youngsters such as Liston Colaco, Mohammed Yasir, and Hitesh Sharma have been impressive for the Hyderabad FC side.

Round 4⃣! We are back in action as we take on @atkmohunbaganfc this Friday, as the hunt for 3⃣ crucial points continues at Fatorda.



Are you ready to show your love and support as always? #ATKMBHFC #LetsFootball #HarKadamNayaDum #HydKeHainHum #HyderabadFC 🟡⚫ pic.twitter.com/NQf8o6tLzy — Hyderabad FC (@HydFCOfficial) December 9, 2020

Injuries - Joel Chianese, Lluis Sastre

Doubtful - None

Suspension - None

At what time does the match between ATK Mohun Bagan and Hyderabad FC kick off?

India: December 11, 2020, at 7:30 PM IST

Where and how to watch ATK Mohun Bagan vs Hyderabad FC on TV?

India: Star Sports 2, Star Sports 2 HD, Star Sports 3, Star Sports 3 HD, Asianet Movies, Jalsha Movies, Star Gold, Asianet Suvarna Plus, Star Utsav

How to watch live streaming of ATK Mohun Bagan vs Hyderabad FC?

India: Disney + Hotstar, Jio TV