ISL 2020-21 live streaming details: When and where to watch ATK Mohun Bagan vs Mumbai City FC

The eleventh game-week of the ISL will see the top two teams clashing as ATK Mohun Bagan take on Mumbai City FC. The highly-anticipated match will be held at the Fatorda Stadium in Margao.

ATK Mohun Bagan are placed second on the ISL standings, with 20 points from nine matches. They have won six matches, drawn two, and lost one game so far.

Mumbai City FC are the current league leaders of the ISL with 22 points from the same number of matches. Since losing their first match of the competition, they have won seven and drawn one match.

You can also follow Sportskeeda's match centre for the match between ATK Mohun Bagan & Mumbai City FC, which will bring you all the updates in real-time.

ATK Mohun Bagan vs Mumbai City FC Team News

ATK Mohun Bagan

Head coach Antonio Habas will be pleased with his side's consistent performances over the past five matches. After losing against Jamshedpur FC, the Mariners have won three and drawn two matches, staying unbeaten.

ATK Mohun Bagan come into this clash on the back of a 2-0 win over NorthEast United FC. Roy Krishna notched up his sixth goal of ISL 2020-21 in that game.

Advertisement

Having been in stellar form, Habas' side will hope to get a win against a tough Mumbai City FC side. A win for ATK Mohun Bagan will propel them to the top of the ISL standings.

Injured - Michael Soosairaj, Joby Justin, Nongdamba Naorem

Doubtful - None

Suspension - None

Mumbai City FC

The Islanders have been one of the most consistent teams in the ISL this season. They have won their last three matches, scoring seven goals and conceding just once.

Sergio Lobera's men have been playing some of the most exciting football in the ISL. They have scored the most number of goals in the competition and have emerged as one of the top contenders.

The Islanders will bank on their strong midfield department to come out on top against the stout ATK Mohun Bagan defense.

Injured - None

Doubtful - None

Suspension - None

Advertisement

When does the ISL match between ATK Mohun Bagan and Mumbai City FC kick off?

India: January 11, 2021, 7:30 PM IST

Where and how to watch ATK Mohun Bagan vs Mumbai City FC on TV?

India: Star Sports 2, Star Sports 2 HD, Star Sports 3, Star Sports 3 HD, Asianet Movies, Jalsha Movies, Star Gold, Asianet Suvarna Plus, Star Utsav.

How to watch live streaming of ATK Mohun Bagan vs Mumbai City FC?

India: Disney + Hotstar, Jio TV