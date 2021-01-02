ISL 2020-21 live streaming details: When and where to watch ATK Mohun Bagan vs NorthEast United FC

ATK Mohun Bagan will face off against NorthEast United FC in the first game of Matchday 10 in the ISL. The match will be held at their adopted home ground, Fatorda Stadium in Margao, Goa.

ATK Mohun Bagan are at the top of the ISL standings with 17 points from eight matches. Their opponents NorthEast United FC are placed in the sixth position with eleven points from their eight games so far.

ATK Mohun Bagan vs NorthEast United FC Team News

ATK Mohun Bagan

Head coach Antonio Lopez Habas will be pleased with his side's recent few performances. The Mariners won two out of their previous four matches.

The ATK Mohun Bagan defense is in stellar form with six clean sheets from eight matches. Arindam Bhattacharya has been like a rock between the sticks and is ably supported by the defensive pairing of Sandesh Jhinghan and Tiri.

Roy Krishna has done well in the attack but will hope for stronger support from his teammates. ATK Mohun Bagan have scored only eight goals so far this season, and need to improve their attack.

Injured - Michael Soosairaj, Joby Justin

Doubtful - None

Suspension - None

NorthEast United FC

NorthEast United FC come into this encounter with around ten days of rest after their previous encounter against Odisha FC. The Highlanders have drawn three out of their last four matches.

Benjamin Lambot and Kwesi Appiah scored for Gerard Nus' side in their 2-2 draw with Odisha FC. The return of Federico Gallego is a boost for the team because of his creative presence in the midfield.

Luis Machado and Kwesi Appiah will play in the attack with the dangerous Idrissa Sylla making an impact off the bench. The Highlanders will aim to start off the new year with a win, even though it won't be easy against the in-form Mariners.

Injured - None

Doubtful - None

Suspension - None

At what time does the ISL match between ATK Mohun Bagan and NorthEast United FC kick off?

India: January 3, 2021, 7:30 PM IST.

Where and how to watch ATK Mohun Bagan vs NorthEast United FC on TV?

India: Star Sports 2, Star Sports 2 HD, Star Sports 3, Star Sports 3 HD, Asianet Movies, Jalsha Movies, Star Gold, Asianet Suvarna Plus, Star Utsav.

How to watch live streaming of ATK Mohun Bagan vs NorthEast United FC?

India: Disney + Hotstar, Jio TV