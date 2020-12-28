ISL 2020-21 live streaming details: When and where to watch Chennaiyin FC vs ATK Mohun Bagan

Chennaiyin FC are all set to face ATK Mohun Bagan in the second match of the ninth game-week of the Indian Super League (ISL) 2020-21. The match will be held at the GMC Stadium in Bambolim, Goa.

Chennaiyin FC are currently placed in the seventh spot on the ISL points table, with nine points from seven matches. Their opponents ATK Mohun Bagan are higher up, in the second position, with 16 points from seven matches.

You can also follow Sportskeeda's match centre for the match between Chennaiyin FC & ATK Mohun Bagan, which will bring you all the updates in real-time.

Chennaiyin FC vs ATK Mohun Bagan Team News

Chennaiyin FC

The Marina Machans come into this encounter on the back of a three-game unbeaten streak. After their loss against current league leaders Mumbai City FC, Chennaiyin FC have defeated FC Goa and drawn two matches with NorthEast United FC and SC East Bengal.

Youngsters Rahim Ali and Lallianzuala Chhangte were on target in the 2-2 draw with SC East Bengal. Head coach Csaba Laszlo will hope that the overseas signing, Esmael Goncalves recovers in time from his thigh muscle strain.

Full-back Reagan Singh will be back after serving a suspension for getting four yellow cards. Jakub Sylvestr leads the attack for the Chennaiyin FC side as he looks for more goals in his debut ISL season.

Advertisement

Injured - None

Doubtful - Esmael Goncalves

Suspension - None

ATK Mohun Bagan

ATK Mohun Bagan have recovered well after their loss against Jamshedpur FC. In their last three matches, they have drawn with Hyderabad FC and defeated two ISL heavyweights, FC Goa and Bengaluru FC.

Arindam Bhattacharya continues to impress in the goal and has five clean sheets in seven ISL matches so far. He has benefited from the stellar defensive unit of Sandesh Jhingan and Tiri in front.

Roy Krishna and David Williams have looked dangerous in the attack with the Indian youngster Manvir Singh also contributing well. Carl McHugh has been the stalwart in the midfield, playing the pivot role.

Injured - Michael Soosairaj, Joby Justin

Doubtful - None

Suspension - None

Advertisement

At what time does the ISL match between Chennaiyin FC & ATK Mohun Bagan kick off?

India: December 29, 2020, 7:30 PM IST.

Where and how to watch Chennaiyin FC vs ATK Mohun Bagan on TV?

India: Star Sports 2, Star Sports 2 HD, Star Sports 3, Star Sports 3 HD, Asianet Movies, Jalsha Movies, Star Gold, Asianet Suvarna Plus, Star Utsav.

How to watch live streaming of Chennaiyin FC vs ATK Mohun Bagan?

India: Disney + Hotstar, Jio TV