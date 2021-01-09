ISL 2020-21 live streaming details: When and where to watch Chennaiyin FC vs Odisha FC

The weekend action continues in the ISL as Chennaiyin FC take on Odisha FC. The clash between the two sides in the lower half of the table takes place at the GMC Stadium in Bambolim.

Chennaiyin FC are placed in the eighth spot on the ISL table, with 10 points from nine matches. Their opponents Odisha FC still occupy the bottom of the ISL standings, with just five points from nine games.

Chennaiyin FC vs Odisha FC Team News

Chennaiyin FC

Head coach Csaba Laszlo will hope for more consistency from his side as they reach the halfway mark of ISL 2020-21. In their previous five matches, the Marina Machans have drawn three, lost one, and won just one game.

Chennaiyin FC come into this clash on the back of a crushing 4-1 loss to Hyderabad FC. Only Anirudh Thapa registered himself on the scoresheet as the Chennaiyin defense was clueless against the Nizams.

Laszlo will hope that his team is able to do a quick turnaround and bounce back against Odisha FC. The two-time ISL champions have lacked goals this season and will need overseas signing Jakub Sylvestr to deliver.

Injured - None

Doubtful - None

Suspension - None

Odisha FC

Odisha FC were finally able to get their first win of ISL 2020-21 when they thumped Kerala Blasters FC by a huge 4-2 margin.

Diego Mauricio scored two crucial goals and Steven Taylor added another ISL goal to his tally as the Kalinga Warriors ran riot. The win will certainly boost their spirits ahead of a tricky clash against the Chennaiyin FC side.

Head coach Stuart Baxter will hope that his team can capitalize on the positive momentum. They will aim to bank on their attacking front to deliver against Chennaiyin FC.

Injured - None

Doubtful - None

Suspension - None

When does the ISL match between Chennaiyin FC and Odisha FC kick off?

India: January 10, 2021, 5:00 PM IST

Where and how to watch Chennaiyin FC vs Odisha FC on TV?

India: Star Sports 2, Star Sports 2 HD, Star Sports 3, Star Sports 3 HD, Asianet Movies, Jalsha Movies, Star Gold, Asianet Suvarna Plus, Star Utsav.

How to watch live streaming of Chennaiyin FC vs Odisha FC?

India: Disney + Hotstar, Jio TV