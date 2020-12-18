FC Goa are set to lock horns with Chennaiyin FC at their home ground, Fatorda Maidan in a thrilling encounter in the seventh game-week of the Indian Super League (ISL) 2020-21.

FC Goa are placed sixth in the ISL standings with a tally of eight points from their six matches. They will aim to get back to winning ways when they take on Chennaiyin FC, who come into the clash on the back of a draw against NorthEast United FC. The Marina Machans will be hoping to gain some much-needed momentum after their poor start to the ISL 2020-21 campaign.

FC Goa vs Chennaiyin FC Team News

FC Goa

Head coach Juan Ferrando suffered a minor setback when their winning run in the ISL was brought to an end by ATK Mohun Bagan. After their comfortable wins over Kerala Blasters FC and Odisha FC, the Gaurs faced their second defeat in the ISL 2020-21 campaign.

Spanish striker Igor Angulo will lead the attacking line with a supporting cast of talented midfielders behind him. Juan Ferrando has the luxury of choosing from midfield options such as Brandon Fernandes, Alberto Noguera, Jorge Ortiz, Alex Romario Jesuraj, and Seiminlen Doungel.

Ferrando seems to have found his ideal defensive line with Ivan Gonzalez and James Donachie as the centre-backs. Goan youngsters Saviour Gama and Seriton Fernandes are deployed on the flanks out wide.

Injured - None

Doubtful - None

Suspension - None

Chennaiyin FC

Head coach Csaba Laszlo will hope for a better showing from his side after two losses and a goalless draw in their last three ISL matches.

Chennaiyin FC welcome back their midfield star Anirudh Thapa after his recovery from an injury sustained earlier in the ISL season. Their attack needs the Indian star's flair and creativity after having scored just three goals so far in the competition.

The Marina Machans are likely to use Memo Moura in defence as Enes Sipovic is likely to miss out with an injury.

Injured - None

Doubtful - Esmael Goncalves, Enes Sipovic

Suspension - None

At what time does the ISL match between FC Goa and Chennaiyin FC kick off?

India: December 19, 2020, 7:30 PM IST.

Where and how to watch FC Goa vs Chennaiyin FC on TV?

India: Star Sports 2, Star Sports 2 HD, Star Sports 3, Star Sports 3 HD, Asianet Movies, Jalsha Movies, Star Gold, Asianet Suvarna Plus, Star Utsav.

How to watch live streaming of FC Goa vs Chennaiyin FC?

India: Disney + Hotstar, Jio TV