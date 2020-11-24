The first week of the Indian Super League (ISL) has seen some thrilling action and the excitement continues as FC Goa take on Mumbai City FC at the Fatorda Stadium in Margao. The matches will be held behind closed doors as the entire tournament is being conducted in the bio-bubble setup due to the ongoing COVID-19 situation in India.

FC Goa were made to work hard for a point against former ISL champions Bengaluru FC in a 2-2 result. The Gaurs put up a spirited show with two comeback goals after the Blues had taken a 2-0 lead in the match. Igor Angulo and Brandon Fernandes were the key performers for the side with the former scoring a brace on his ISL debut.

Mumbai City FC were undone by the underdogs NorthEast United FC in their ISL season opener as they lost to the Highlanders 1-0. With a new set of foreigners in their ranks, the Mumbai franchise will be inching to get started in the win column in this ISL season.

You can also follow Sportskeeda's match center for the match between FC Goa and Mumbai City FC, which will be bringing you all the updates from the match and ISL live in real-time.

FC Goa vs Mumbai City FC Team News

FC Goa

FC Goa in training (Courtesy - FC Goa Twitter)

The FC Goa gaffer, Juan Ferrando will likely bring Brandon Fernandes back into the starting line-up after he was instrumental in stirring their comeback against Bengaluru FC. The likes of Alexander Romario Jesuraj and Alberto Noguera also impressed against the Blues and could earn a start.

Their promising young left-back Saviour Gama is available for selection again and could make his first appearance in this ISL season. He is highly rated and has made his way up to the senior side after a successful stint with the FC Goa developmental squad.

Injured: None

Doubtful: None

Suspension: None

Mumbai City FC

Mumbai City FC squad in training (Image - Mumbai City FC Twitter)

Mumbai City FC were dealt a big blow when their midfielder Ahmed Jahouh was given the marching orders for a dangerous tackle in their ISL opener against NorthEast United FC.

His absence could mean that Hernan Santana has to play in the midfield alongside Rowling Borges. Mourtada Fall is likely to make an appearance in the backline alongside Sarthak Golui to contain the FC Goa attacking firepower.

Injured: None

Doubtful: Raynier Fernandes

Suspension: Ahmed Jahouh

At what time does the match between FC Goa and Mumbai City FC kick off?

India: November 25, 2020, at 7:30 PM IST

Where and how to watch FC Goa vs Mumbai City FC on TV?

India: Star Sports 2, Star Sports 2 HD, Star Sports 3, Star Sports 3 HD, Asianet Movies, Jalsha Movies, Star Gold, Asianet Suvarna Plus, Star Utsav

How to watch live streaming of FC Goa vs Mumbai City FC?

India: Disney + Hotstar, Jio TV