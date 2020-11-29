ISL 2020-21 live streaming details: When and where to watch FC Goa vs NorthEast United FC

FC Goa will take on NorthEast United FC at the famed Fatorda Stadium in Goa in the seventh edition of the Indian Super League (ISL) on Monday. The tournament is being held with the ISL teams operating inside a bio-bubble due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

FC Goa, the holders of the ISL League Winners Shield are in the hunt for their first win of the ISL 2020-21 season. They started the current campaign with a 2-2 draw against former ISL champions Bengaluru FC. Goa made a spirited comeback to draw the game after being down by two goals.

The Gaurs lost in a heart-wrenching manner against Mumbai City FC after a late penalty from Adam Le Fondre sealed the game.

Goa, led by their fiery skipper Edu Bedia and new overseas signings Alberto Noguera and Ivan Angulohave, have played some attractive football in their opening games of the season. Head coach Juan Ferrando will be looking for his side to deliver a win against NorthEast United FC given their consistent performances so far in the competition.

NorthEast United FC have made a stellar start to the ISL 2020-21 season and are currently unbeaten. In their two matches so far in the competition, they have defeated the much-hyped Mumbai City FC and drawn against Kerala Blasters FC. Against the Kerala side, the Highlanders mounted a comeback after being down by two goals.

Gerard Nus' team have one of the most rigid defensive in the ISL courtesy of the overseas pairing of Benjamin Lambot and Dylan Fox. Their new striker Kwesi Appiah has been on the mark in his first two ISL matches, proving to be a sturdy option in attack for the Highlanders.

FC Goa vs NorthEast United FC team news

FC Goa

FC Goa are unlikely to make any major changes to their lineup, as most of their players have performed well this season. With midfielder Redeem Tlang missing out due to his dismissal against Mumbai City FC, it will be interesting to see if Juan Ferrando starts Brandon Fernandes against NorthEast United FC.

Injured - None

Doubtful - None

Suspension - Redeem Tlang

NorthEast United FC

Head coach Gerard Nus will be happy with the way that his side has played this year, with the gritty backline led by Lambot and Fox providing a foundation for the team.

With the industrious media Khassa Camara in the midfield, the Highlanders have an enforcer who is not shy to make tough tackles in the middle of the pitch. Kwesi Appiah has proven to be a reliable goal-poacher and the side also have Idrissa Sylla in attack.

Injured - None

Doubtful - None

Suspension - None

At what time does the match between FC Goa and NorthEast United FC kick off?

India: November 29, 2020, 7:30 PM IST

Where and how to watch FC Goa vs NorthEast United FC on TV?

India: Star Sports 2, Star Sports 2 HD, Star Sports 3, Star Sports 3 HD, Asianet Movies, Jalsha Movies, Star Gold, Asianet Suvarna Plus, Star Utsav

How to stream FC Goa vs NorthEast United FC?

India: Disney + Hotstar, Jio TV